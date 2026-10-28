Perjury Gambit BACKFIRES – No True Bill

Grand juries rarely say no to federal prosecutors; when they do, it’s almost always because the law’s narrow elements couldn’t be proved with confidence, not because the underlying events were unimportant. The no-bill in the proposed case against Cassidy Hutchinson is a textbook example: a contested, partly hearsay account from a congressional investigation collided with perjury and false-statement standards that demand proof of a knowing, material lie.

The Short Version

Federal prosecutors sought an indictment tied to contradictions around Hutchinson’s January 6 motorcade testimony; a Washington grand jury declined to charge.

Hutchinson’s SUV account was second-hand; she said she heard it from Tony Ornato, with Bobby Engel present, and she was not in the vehicle.

Subsequent Secret Service accounts reportedly disputed the steering-wheel and lunge details but corroborated that President Trump pressed to go to the Capitol.

A contradiction is not perjury. Prosecutors must prove falsity, materiality, and that the witness knowingly lied—an exacting standard that grand juries seldom refuse unless proof is thin.

What the grand jury’s no-bill actually tells us

The Associated Press and NBC News reported that federal prosecutors presented evidence to a Washington grand jury regarding Hutchinson’s January 6 testimony and that jurors declined to indict, returning a no-bill. In the federal system, no-bills are rare; prosecutors typically do not move a matter into the grand jury without believing they can meet the elements of a charge. When a panel refuses to indict, it usually reflects a judgment that the legal theory or the evidence—especially on intent—was not strong enough to justify criminal process, even if parts of the witness’s story are disputed. Put differently, a no-bill does not adjudicate the truth of the underlying events; it signals that the government couldn’t show probable cause of a crime the way the statute requires.

Here, the prosecution theory reportedly centered on contradictions between Hutchinson’s account of what she was told about the presidential SUV and later statements by Secret Service personnel. Because grand jury proceedings are secret, we do not have the charging language or exhibits; what we do have establishes the basic tension: detailed congressional testimony that was explicit about being second-hand, later disputed in part by named actors, and partly corroborated on other key points.

The testimony at issue: specific, second-hand, and contested

Hutchinson’s June 2022 testimony described a vivid sequence: after the Ellipse rally, President Trump demanded to go to the Capitol, said “I’m the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now,” reached for the steering wheel, and was physically restrained by detail leader Bobby Engel. Crucially, she said she was not in the vehicle; the account, she testified, was relayed to her by Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato, with Engel present and not disputing it at the time. As hearsay goes, this is not casual rumor; it was attributed to a senior official in a face-to-face exchange and anchored to a discrete, checkable episode rather than a soft characterization.

Subsequent disclosures complicated the picture. Reporting on a Department of Homeland Security release said the presidential driver contradicted the steering-wheel and lunge details—“He never grabbed the steering wheel”—but corroborated that the President was insistent on going to the Capitol. In Ornato’s later testimony, he reportedly said he did not recall being informed of a heated incident in the motorcade. That mix—partial corroboration of destination demand, contesting the physicality, and a “don’t recall” from the key intermediary—does not map neatly onto perjury. It maps onto what congressional investigators and trial lawyers see constantly: memory variance, vantage-point limits, and differences in what a witness will commit to under oath.

Why the contradiction was not enough for a crime

Perjury and false-statement statutes are not catch-alls for bad recollection or second-hand errors; they punish knowing, intentional falsehoods about material facts. To win a charge tied to Hutchinson’s SUV description, prosecutors would have needed to prove not only that elements of the account were false, but that she knew they were false when she testified and said them anyway. That is a different burden than showing the Secret Service disputes the details. Hutchinson testified that she was relaying what Ornato told her; the legal exposure rises only if Ornato never said it and she knew he never said it—or if she invented material details with intent to mislead. The available record shows no direct, sworn repudiation by Ornato that squarely meets that bar; “I don’t recall” is not the same as “that never happened, and I told her no such thing”.

Materiality would also have been litigated. The steering-wheel and physical-contact claims are attention-grabbing, but the strategically significant fact for Congress’s inquiry was whether the President pressed to go to the Capitol against security advice. On that point, accounts align: multiple sources, including reporting on the driver’s transcript, indicate he insisted on going but was refused for safety reasons. Jurors weighing materiality can distinguish between a contested detail that colors the scene and the core conduct that drove the committee’s questions; narrowing materiality narrows the criminal theory’s runway.

Grand jury dynamics and the rarity of a federal “no true bill”

There is a reason a no-bill in federal court draws attention: historically, grand juries decline to indict in a vanishingly small fraction of matters presented, an asymmetry often summarized by the “ham sandwich” cliché. Bureau of Justice Statistics data from the 2010s—when such figures were still published—showed single-digit or low-double-digit no-bills in years with well over 150,000 matters concluded. Against that backdrop, a refusal to indict usually signals not prosecutorial timidity but juror skepticism that the elements, particularly intent, can be proved. In cases built on recollection fragments and second-hand narratives, the difference between “wrong” and “lying” looms large; grand juries tend to give that distinction its due.

Secrecy rules limit what we can extrapolate from this panel’s decision. We do not have the proposed counts, the statutory citations, or the witness lineup. But the pattern is legible and consistent with the public record: a sharply disputed, partly corroborated episode; a witness who disclosed her hearsay source; and a key intermediary whose later testimony does not deliver the unequivocal denial that intent cases often require. That is not a foundation grand juries often bless.

Grand Jury Declines to Bring Charges Against Cassidy Hutchinson https://t.co/y4NKYlhx3n — judy gitlin (@heyjudenyc) October 29, 2026

The takeaway for future congressional witnesses and prosecutors

For congressional witnesses, the lesson is not that specificity invites peril; it is that provenance and precision matter. When an account rests on what someone else said, state that plainly, anchor it to the speaker, and separate what you know from what you infer. Hutchinson did those things, which is one reason the attempted prosecution appears to have struggled on intent. For prosecutors, the lesson is a familiar one: contradictions are raw material, not finished proof. Absent a clear, sworn repudiation from the source the witness named, or documentary evidence that erases ambiguity, intent cases built on second-hand narratives are a hard sell even in a forum that typically favors the government.

Sources:

nypost.com, npr.org, cnbc.com, nbcnews.com, cbsnews.com, abcnews.com

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