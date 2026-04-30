Fugitive’s SHOCKING $11M Medicaid Scam – LINKED to Omar!

A fugitive tied to an $11 million Medicaid fraud once donated to Rep. Ilhan Omar, sharpening bipartisan worries that taxpayer programs are being gamed while leaders argue instead of fixing the system.

Story Snapshot

Prosecutors say Abdirashid Ismail Said ran Minnesota’s largest Medicaid fraud case and later fled, after previously donating $1,000 to Omar’s 2016 state House race.

Parallel probes into the $250 million “Feeding Our Future” scandal have surpassed 75 defendants, deepening scrutiny of program oversight.

Omar condemns a federal surge of agents in Minneapolis as chaotic overreach; the White House counters she is soft on fraud.

Dormant cases, pandemic-era waivers, and weak auditing fuel public distrust that the system protects insiders over taxpayers.

Fugitive Donor At Center Of Minnesota’s Largest Medicaid Fraud Case

Minnesota prosecutors accuse Abdirashid Ismail Said of orchestrating $11 million in fraudulent Medicaid billings through Ultimate Healthcare and linked entities, relying on forged timesheets and sham personal care services. Records show Said donated the state’s then-maximum $1,000 to Ilhan Omar’s 2016 Minnesota House campaign, listing an address matching his clinic site. After a prior 2016-2017 conviction and subsequent bans, prosecutors allege he routed money through a consultancy, then fled, citing family ties in Kenya. The case sits dormant while he remains a fugitive.

Charging documents and agency statements describe a progression from a strip-mall clinic scheme to a broader “criminal enterprise” that exploited gaps in Medicaid oversight. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit characterizes the prosecution as the state’s largest of its kind. Authorities say the method centered on billing for services never rendered, falsifying time records, and using intermediaries to bypass exclusion lists. Officials warn recovery is limited while Said is abroad and assets are obscured.

Broader Pattern: From Child Nutrition Fraud To Daycare Probes

Federal and state investigators connect the Medicaid case to a wider pattern of public-benefit fraud in Minnesota, including the “Feeding Our Future” child-nutrition scandal. Federal filings list more than 75 defendants and allege $250 million in fabricated meal claims after pandemic waivers eased audits and expanded eligibility. Media and law-enforcement summaries cite luxury homes, vehicles, and travel purchased with proceeds. Separate daycare inquiries reported vacant locations billing the state, further underscoring audit weaknesses and vendor oversight failures.

Political attention intensified as donor records showed individuals charged in the child-nutrition case had also contributed to Omar’s campaign efforts. Omar’s office previously redirected those specific 2021 donations to food pantries, while continuing to defend emergency measures meant to feed children. The overlap between alleged fraudsters and political giving fuels skepticism among voters across party lines, who see a revolving door between public money, lax compliance, and campaign finance—without timely accountability or restitution to taxpayers.

Escalating Enforcement And Clashing Narratives

The federal response expanded in Minneapolis, with Homeland Security deploying thousands of agents to pursue immigration and fraud-related leads connected to the welfare cases. Omar criticized the surge as generating “confusion and chaos” and unfairly targeting Somali and immigrant communities, arguing that legitimate providers and families bear collateral harm. The White House countered that robust enforcement is necessary to reclaim stolen funds and deter future schemes, framing the push as accountability rather than ethnic profiling.

Law enforcement leaders describe the child-nutrition case as among Minnesota’s worst fraud incidents and say the Medicaid charges against Said represent the state’s largest in that program. Yet progress remains uneven: fugitives evade arrest, prosecutions take years, and systemic fixes lag behind. Bipartisan frustration grows as pandemic-era waivers, vendor proliferation, and patchy audits leave taxpayers exposed. Absent clearer safeguards—prepayment verification, real-time timesheet validation, and tighter vendor vetting—similar schemes could recur despite headline-grabbing raids.

Sources:

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