Viral Shocker: Does LEADING GOVERNOR CANDIDATE Want NO Police?

conservativefreepress.com — A viral claim says a leading Wisconsin Democrat for governor thinks the state sits on “stolen land” and wants “no police” – but the record tells a more complicated story than the slogan.

Story Snapshot

Francesca Hong has used “stolen land” language tied to Indigenous-rights advocacy, not just campaign sloganeering.

Available records do not show her explicitly calling for abolishing or eliminating police.

Her campaign for governor emphasizes working-class economics, schools, and public services more than policing rhetoric.

The clash reflects deeper national fights over history, public safety, and distrust of political elites.

Who Francesca Hong Is and Why She Matters in 2026

Francesca Hong is a Democratic state representative from Madison and the first Asian American member of the Wisconsin Legislature, now running in the 2026 governor’s race in an open-seat contest with no clear front-runner.[1][2] She markets herself as a progressive “wild card” focused on the working class, supporting universal child care, paid leave, lower health care costs, better wages for in‑home care workers, and stronger funding for public schools.[1] Her official campaign materials stress economic fairness and robust public services.[4]

Leading WI Democrat Gov Candidate Francesca Hong: Thinks Wisconsin is Stolen Land and Wants No Police https://t.co/WcGmmWhW7W — Dev (@Dodge57man) May 22, 2026

Hong’s rise is drawing attention because Wisconsin remains a pivotal swing state whose governor will shape election rules, education priorities, and responses to federal policy under President Trump’s second term. Many conservatives see her platform as a continuation of left‑wing policies they blame for higher taxes, cultural polarization, and softness on crime. Many liberals view her as a corrective to what they see as corporate capture of politics and deepening inequality. Both camps, however, share broad frustration with a system they believe serves elites first.

What Hong Has Actually Said About “Stolen Land”

The phrase “stolen land” tied to Hong traces back to a 2020 article in the left‑wing publication Red Madison titled “On Stolen Land: Beyond Land Acknowledgements,” which features language asserting that “we live on stolen land” and urging action in solidarity with Indigenous communities, especially the Ho‑Chunk Nation.[2] That piece frames Wisconsin as Ho‑Chunk land taken through broken treaties and forced displacement, part of a broader “settler‑colonial” critique that sees historic dispossession as an ongoing injustice rather than a closed chapter.[2]

This framing aligns with a wider national discourse in activist and academic circles that challenges the moral legitimacy of how the United States acquired land from Native nations. Supporters say naming that history is necessary for honesty and reconciliation. Critics say calling modern Wisconsin “stolen land” undermines citizens’ sense of belonging, delegitimizes existing property rights, and feeds a narrative that America itself is fundamentally illegitimate. For many readers, the viral claim that Hong “thinks Wisconsin is stolen land” condenses this entire debate into a single inflammatory label while leaving out the historical context she is engaging.

Where the “No Police” Claim Comes From – and What Is Missing

The second part of the viral message accuses Hong of wanting “no police,” implying support for fully abolishing law enforcement. A review of accessible materials tied to the governor’s race, including Wisconsin public broadcasting coverage, campaign messaging, and an extended walk‑and‑talk interview on State Street, shows no direct quote where she calls for eliminating police departments, abolishing policing, or even formally “defunding” police budgets.[1][3][4] The absence of such a statement in on‑record sources weakens the factual basis for saying she definitively “wants no police.”

Hong, like many progressive Democrats, speaks in broader terms about public safety, community investment, and systemic inequities, but the available coverage of her 2026 campaign spotlights issues such as data‑center development, tax policy, education funding, and support for working families rather than a specific anti‑police program.[1][4] That does not mean she has never criticized policing practices or supported reforms; it means the strongest version of the claim—total opposition to having police at all—cannot be confirmed from the current record. For voters already angry about crime and lenient prosecutors, social‑media accusations easily fill that gap.

Why This Fight Resonates with Voters Tired of Both Parties

The clash over Hong’s rhetoric taps into deeper national divides on history and authority that leave many Americans feeling squeezed between extremes. On one side, activists emphasize “stolen land” and structural racism, which can sound to many taxpayers like blanket condemnation of the country they worked hard to build a life in. On the other side, defenders of law enforcement highlight violence and disorder, while some politicians use crime fears as a campaign weapon without seriously addressing broken justice systems or root causes of violence. Both approaches can feel more like theater than problem‑solving.

Leading WI Democrat Gov Candidate Francesca Hong: Thinks Wisconsin is Stolen Land and Wants No Police https://t.co/59POKCLfd5 — Liz V (@ShoreEJV) May 22, 2026

For Wisconsinites watching this governor’s race, the core question is less about a slogan and more about power: who controls their communities, who keeps them safe, and who tells the story of their state. Many conservatives and liberals alike suspect that whichever party wins, lobbyists, donors, and entrenched bureaucracies will keep calling the shots, while ordinary people live with rising costs, uneven safety, and culture‑war battles over how their kids are taught history. Hong’s candidacy—and the backlash to it—shows how quickly complex issues get flattened into viral lines, and how urgently voters on both sides need leaders willing to confront hard facts rather than just weaponize them.

Sources:

[1] Web – Francesca Hong on issues in Wisconsin’s 2026 governor’s race

[2] Web – On Stolen Land: Beyond Land Acknowledgements – Red Madison

[3] YouTube – A Walk on State w/ WI Governor Candidate Francesca Hong

[4] Web – Francesca Hong For Governor | We Make Better Possible

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