$100 Gripper Pulls Off Human Tricks

A cheap new “robot fingernail” breakthrough is bringing machines one step closer to doing the kind of precise, human-level handling that used to require a trained worker.

Quick Take

Researchers demonstrated a three-finger gripper that uses rigid “fingernails” on soft fingers to pick up thin, flat items that typically defeat robots.

The GET (Gecko-inspired Elastic Tactile) gripper pairs soft contact surfaces with camera-based tactile sensing and AI-based force estimation.

Reported manufacturing cost is under $100, and some designs are available publicly, lowering barriers for adoption.

Practical demos include peeling fruit, opening lidded containers, and lifting thin, edge-only objects—tasks tied directly to real-world labor.

Why thin edges have been a stubborn problem for robotics

Robots excel at repetitive clamping and lifting when an object has obvious surfaces to grab. Thin, flat objects—like a sheet, a label, a card, or a lid edge—often don’t offer enough “meat” for a standard pinch. Traditional parallel-jaw grippers mostly squeeze from two sides, which works for boxes but struggles with edges. Soft robotic fingers improved safety and adaptability, yet early designs still lacked the precision needed at the edge.

Research over the last several years mapped out the core trade-off: highly sensitive fingertips provide detailed touch data but limit grasp styles, while sensing distributed along a finger improves versatility but can lose resolution. MIT-linked work highlighted that a human-finger-shaped sensor can open up more manipulation modes than a simple clamp. Another line of results found that soft fingers benefit from multi-segment designs to balance strength and precision, rather than relying on a single bending element.

What the “fingernail” changes in the grasp

The new insight is almost embarrassingly simple: humans use fingernails constantly to get under edges, start a peel, or lift a corner. The recent three-finger gripper design adds rigid fingernails to otherwise soft, flexible fingers to apply force precisely at a thin edge. That rigid tip changes how contact happens: instead of only squeezing, the system can engage an edge, create a controlled contact point, and transition into a more stable hold once the item moves.

Technical descriptions in the research emphasize that the fingernail helps in pinch-grasping mode by concentrating force at the edge and shifting the effective contact area. The outcome is not just “stronger gripping,” but more controllable gripping—especially when the target is flat and nearly flush with a surface. Multiple sources in the research packet converge on the same bottom-line finding: combining soft fingertips with hard nails significantly improves performance for thin-edge manipulation, which is a key gap for service and factory robots.

The GET gripper: low-cost build, tactile sensing, and force estimation

The GET (Gecko-inspired Elastic Tactile) gripper is presented as a modern hybrid: soft contact pads for compliant gripping, rigid nail structures for edge engagement, and integrated tactile sensing to “feel” what’s happening during the grasp. The work also describes neural network-based force estimation, pointing to a broader trend in robotics—hardware plus machine learning rather than hardware alone. Notably, the research claims a sub-$100 cost and says the design is easy to manufacture, with plans shared on GitHub.

Performance demonstrations described in the research include improved grasping of small objects versus baseline finger designs, as well as stronger handling of larger objects using multiple contact patches and elastic resistance from gel pads. In teleoperated tasks, the GET fingers reportedly reduced completion time and outperformed standard alternatives, suggesting operators could manipulate objects with more confidence. Even without a full commercial rollout timeline, these demonstrations matter because they show edge-first behaviors that classic grippers routinely fail to execute.

What it could mean for jobs, productivity, and everyday life

In the near term, the clearest impact is broader robotic handling in manufacturing and assembly—especially where thin parts, delicate electronics, or flexible packaging are involved. Logistics and warehousing could also benefit when items vary in shape and include thin inserts, envelopes, or flat products. For home and service robotics, the ability to peel fruit or open containers is more than a party trick; it represents the difference between a robot that can “hold” and one that can actually “do.”

Longer term, the biggest unanswered questions are practical and measurable: durability of the fingernail structures under industrial cycles, maintenance needs, and how well the approach scales to different hand sizes and payload requirements. The research packet does not provide long-run field data or firm commercialization timelines, so readers should treat claims of rapid rollout cautiously. Still, the direction is clear: biomimicry—copying what works in the human hand—remains one of the most productive paths to making robots more useful.

Sources:

Finger-shaped sensor enables more dexterous robots

Robotic hand can identify objects with just one grasp

arXiv: 2505.09771v3

PMC10278002

10.1089/soro.2021.0231