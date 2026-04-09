A 104-year-old World War II veteran’s stirring saxophone performance of the National Anthem sparked thunderous “USA” chants at a New York hockey game, proving that true patriotism never ages.

Story Highlights

Dominick Critelli, 104-year-old WWII Army veteran, performed National Anthem on saxophone at Rangers-Islanders game

UBS Arena crowd erupted in spontaneous “USA” chants and delivered standing ovation for moving performance

Italian immigrant veteran credits daily music practice as his fountain of youth with no plans to retire

Heartwarming display showcases enduring American patriotism and respect for military service

Veteran’s Moving Performance Captivates Arena

Dominick Critelli delivered a powerful saxophone rendition of the National Anthem before the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The centenarian’s performance immediately resonated with the crowd, who recognized the profound significance of witnessing a genuine American hero honoring his country through music. His steady hands and clear musical tone demonstrated the discipline and dedication that has defined his remarkable century of life.

Crowd’s Patriotic Response Echoes Traditional Values

The arena erupted in spontaneous “USA” chants as fans gave Critelli a thunderous standing ovation, creating a moment that exemplified authentic American patriotism. This organic display of national pride stands in stark contrast to the performative virtue signaling often seen in modern sports venues. The crowd’s genuine reverence for military service and national symbols reflects the enduring values that built this nation, values that resonate deeply with Americans who understand sacrifice and service.

Italian Immigrant’s American Dream Story

Critelli’s journey from Italian immigrant to decorated Army veteran embodies the true American Dream that built this nation through legal immigration and military service. His story represents the countless immigrants who came to America, embraced its values, and served with honor in its military. Unlike today’s immigration chaos, Critelli’s path demonstrates how proper immigration creates devoted Americans who contribute meaningfully to society and defend their adopted homeland with unwavering loyalty.

Daily Practice Fuels Centenarian’s Vitality

The 104-year-old veteran attributes his remarkable longevity and mental sharpness to daily saxophone practice, maintaining an active lifestyle that defies modern expectations of aging. His commitment to continuous improvement and purposeful activity contrasts sharply with contemporary culture’s emphasis on comfort and entitlement. Critelli’s philosophy of staying engaged and productive offers wisdom for younger generations who often lack the discipline and work ethic that characterized his generation of Americans.

Sources:

Dominick Critelli, 104-year-old WWII Army veteran, performed National Anthem on saxophone at Rangers-Islanders game