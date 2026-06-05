“It’s Raining Jobs” — While Markets Were Bleeding Red

When a president tells Wall Street “it’s raining jobs” on a day the screens are bleeding red, you are not watching economics – you are watching political theater collide with real money at risk.

Story Snapshot

Trump has repeatedly tried to talk crashing markets off the ledge with lines like “it will all be fine” and “things are going very well.” [1] [2]

Those reassurances sometimes coincide with sharp intraday rallies, proving words alone can jolt markets, at least briefly. [1]

Yet much of the turmoil traces back to his own tariff shocks and trade threats, not to any mysterious loss of confidence. [3] [5]

The jobs backdrop is mixed enough that no honest observer can say the data fully match either the doomsaying or the cheerleading.

How Trump Uses Optimism As A Market Tool

Donald Trump does not treat markets as a distant barometer; he treats them like a live audience he can work with a microphone and a few punchy lines. After one tariff-driven selloff, he walked out and told reporters, “I think it’s going very well,” then promised the markets, the stock, and the country were all going to “boom.”[2] That is not a spreadsheet argument. That is a confidence script aimed straight at nervous traders watching their screens flicker.

Later, during another bout of market fear, a simple phrase – “it will all be fine” – coincided with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ripping 413 points higher in about five minutes, with the broader market swinging into a sharp intraday rally.[1] Traders do not suddenly discover new factory orders in five minutes; they react to changed expectations and political tone. When the president signals “no depression, calm down,” high-frequency money notices, and sentiment can flip on a dime.

Tariffs, Whiplash, And The Price Of Policy Risk

Those same traders, however, also know where much of the fear started. Television coverage during major plunges repeatedly tied the selloffs to Trump’s own global tariffs and the uncertainty around his trade wars.[3][5] Reporters described multiple days of steep declines as markets reacted to new tariff threats against China and Europe and to summit meetings that produced no clear breakthrough.[3][5] Investors were not panicking over vibes; they were repricing policy risk in real time.

That is where the conservative common-sense question kicks in: if a leader swings markets down with surprise tariffs and then rushes out to soothe those same markets with “relax, it will work out,” what exactly is being reassured? Confidence in American workers and businesses, or confidence that the White House will not light another fire tomorrow? Calm words do not fix uncertain rules. Markets value stable policy and clear incentives more than television pep talks, no matter how forceful the delivery may be.

Was It Really “Raining Jobs,” Or Just Raining Spin?

The phrase “it’s raining jobs” implies overwhelming, obvious labor strength washing over the country. The evidence is more complicated. White House messaging at one point bragged that the economy added 115,000 jobs in April with the unemployment rate at 4.3 percent, calling the gains “strong” and touting a “roaring” labor market. Those numbers are not a depression, and a sub‑5 percent unemployment rate does signal that many Americans who want work can find it.

😌 Trump delivers a simple message to markets: "Just relax, everything will work out in the end – it always does." The comment comes as investors continue navigating geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and market volatility Whether it's reassurance or optimism, the… pic.twitter.com/iCzxvUZMu5 — ALDERAMIN (@alderamincrypto) June 2, 2026

But later coverage showed periods when that roar turned into a cough. A subsequent report described the start of 2026 as bringing job losses and higher gasoline prices, undercutting earlier promises of a “bumper year.” Analysis from critics argued that Trump’s policies ultimately meant slower growth, fewer jobs, and higher inflation than a more restrained approach might have delivered. Other reporting said the labor market still showed “resilience” despite trade-policy risks, with employers hoarding workers even as job growth slowed. In other words, it was not raining jobs everywhere; it was drizzling in places, and drying up in others.

Sentiment Versus Substance: What The Data Cannot Do For You

Both Trump’s defenders and his critics lean heavily on market moves to make their case, and that is a mistake. A five-minute relief rally after a reassuring quote does not prove the real economy is rock solid any more than a two-day plunge proves it is collapsing. The strongest public evidence in this dispute involves televised remarks and price charts, not a comprehensive audit of payrolls, wages, and participation.[1][2][3][5] Markets trade headlines; families live fundamentals.

A conservative, reality-based approach will separate style from substance. Confident presidential rhetoric is better than defeatism. Americans want a leader who believes in the country’s capacity to work, build, and hire. But durable prosperity depends on coherent policy: predictable taxes, limited but smart regulation, fair and carefully targeted trade enforcement instead of tariff whiplash. When jobs truly are “raining,” the proof shows up quietly in the Labor Department tables, not just loudly at a White House microphone.

Sources:

[1] Web – Trump Feverishly Tries To Reassure Markets After Stocks Plummet: ‘IT’S …

[2] Web – Dow jumps 413 points in 5 minutes as Trump reassures markets ‘it …

[3] YouTube – Trump says things are ‘going very well’ after worst stock market drop …

[5] YouTube – Why the Trump administration’s response to falling stocks …

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