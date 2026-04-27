$10M PREDATOR CLAIM: Army in the Crosshairs

A $10 million claim against the Army highlights leadership negligence in protecting soldiers at Fort Hood, sparking outrage over unresolved safety issues.

Story Highlights

Mayra Diaz, a former Fort Hood soldier, files a $10 million claim under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

The claim alleges Army negligence in addressing ongoing safety concerns at Fort Hood.

Sgt. Greville Clarke, a convicted predator, targeted multiple women at the base before being caught.

The Army implemented security measures only after Diaz’s assault, raising concerns about leadership accountability.

Diaz’s $10 Million Claim Against the Army

On January 20, 2026, Mayra Diaz, a former soldier at Fort Hood, filed a $10 million claim against the U.S. Army. This claim, made under the Federal Tort Claims Act, addresses the Army’s failure to protect its soldiers from known dangers. The claim follows a series of assaults by Sgt. Greville Clarke, who targeted women at the base over a span of 19 months, exploiting long-ignored safety vulnerabilities.

Sgt. Clarke’s criminal spree included at least five violent attacks, culminating in his arrest in October 2022. Despite previous attacks, no adequate security measures were in place to safeguard soldiers like Diaz, who suffered a brutal assault in July 2022. Clarke was eventually convicted in April 2025 for multiple crimes and died by apparent suicide in September of the same year.

Veteran assaulted by serial predator at Fort Hood files $10M injury claim against the Army via /r/army https://t.co/BCshBaKSAy #army #miltwitter — /r/Army (@rArmyReddit) January 21, 2026

Army’s Response Under Scrutiny

The Army’s response, or lack thereof, has drawn significant criticism. Despite the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee’s 2020 findings, which emphasized safety reforms, the Army’s actions came too late for Diaz and others. Only after her assault did the Army increase patrols, offer self-defense classes, and conduct inspections. However, these measures were not publicized, purportedly to avoid causing undue alarm.

Christine Dunn, Diaz’s attorney, argues that the attack could have been prevented if the Army had acted on known risks. The claim has yet to proceed to a lawsuit, but it underscores the ongoing conversation about military accountability and the protection of service members.

Implications for Military Policy and Safety

This case has far-reaching implications for military policy, particularly regarding how bases handle safety alerts and preventative measures. The $10 million claim not only seeks compensation for Diaz’s trauma but also pressures the military to reevaluate its protocols and ensure the safety of its personnel. The Army has yet to comment publicly on the claim, which remains in the administrative phase.

With a history of inaction following the 2020 review, the Army’s failure to protect its soldiers at Fort Hood is under intense scrutiny. As the case progresses, it may serve as a catalyst for comprehensive reforms and increased safety measures across military bases nationwide.

Sources:

Former soldier files $10M claim against Army for negligence

Details of Sgt. Clarke’s assaults at Fort Hood

Rape victim at Fort Hood files legal complaint against US Army