Special Forces BETRAYAL — He BET Against His Own BROTHERS

A U.S. special forces soldier exploited classified military intelligence to pocket over $400,000 betting on a raid he personally helped execute, marking the first time federal authorities have prosecuted insider trading on crypto prediction markets.

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Army Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke arrested for using classified intel from Venezuela raid to win $409,000 on Polymarket bets

Van Dyke participated in planning and execution of Operation Absolute Resolve that captured Nicolás Maduro in January 2026

Federal charges include commodities fraud, wire fraud, and theft of government information—first CFTC insider trading case involving event contracts

Investigation reveals soldier placed over $33,000 in bets days before public announcement, violating military non-disclosure agreements

Soldier Exploited Classified Operation for Personal Profit

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke, a 38-year-old special forces operator stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, stands accused of converting his role in a classified military raid into nearly half a million dollars in illegal gambling profits. According to the Department of Justice indictment unsealed April 23, 2026, Van Dyke wagered $33,933 on Polymarket prediction markets regarding outcomes he knew were certain because he helped plan and execute the operation. His largest bet—$32,537 on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s removal by January 31—yielded $404,222, a staggering 1,242 percent return that prosecutors say came directly from betraying his oath to protect classified information.

Breach of Trust During High-Stakes Military Operation

The charges stem from Operation Absolute Resolve, a January 3, 2026, special forces mission that captured Maduro during Trump administration efforts to remove the Venezuelan leader. Van Dyke was photographed aboard the USS Iwo Jima following the successful raid, a mission he had intimate knowledge of through his direct involvement in planning and execution. Before President Trump’s public announcement, Van Dyke placed additional wagers on related outcomes including a U.S. invasion of Venezuela, War Powers Act invocation, and American forces landing in the country. He had signed non-disclosure agreements explicitly prohibiting any revelation of classified operational details, making his Polymarket activity a clear violation of both military regulations and federal law.

Historic Federal Prosecution Sets Precedent

This case represents the first time the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has brought insider trading charges related to event contracts on prediction markets. FBI Assistant Director James Barnacle emphasized that Van Dyke’s actions constituted theft of government information for personal financial gain, undermining national security protocols designed to protect military operations. The charges include unlawful use of confidential information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and unlawful monetary transactions. Prosecutors traced Van Dyke’s profits as they moved from Polymarket into cryptocurrency wallets and brokerage accounts, demonstrating sophisticated financial maneuvering that suggests premeditation rather than impulsive wrongdoing.

Broader Implications for Crypto Markets and Military Integrity

The arrest raises serious questions about the intersection of emerging cryptocurrency platforms, national security, and regulatory oversight. Polymarket, a blockchain-based prediction market that surged in popularity during 2025 geopolitical instability, flagged betting anomalies that helped trigger the months-long FBI and DOJ investigation. While the platform itself faces no charges, the case will likely accelerate calls for stricter know-your-customer requirements and insider trading safeguards on crypto betting platforms. For the military, this scandal tarnishes the reputation of elite special forces units and erodes public trust at a moment when the Trump administration sought to showcase operational success in Venezuela. The case also embarrasses officials who must now explain how a soldier entrusted with the nation’s most sensitive operations prioritized a $400,000 payday over duty and honor.

https://t.co/6pW6VWaJqn State of the Union: Gannon Ken Van Dyke won $400,000 on prediction markets bets about Venezuela. The post U.S. Soldier Arrested for Betting on Venezuela Raid appeared first on The… https://t.co/8GHDOoJUbA ~ Story Below #conservativenews #news #network — Follow @JodyField (@JodyField) April 24, 2026

Van Dyke remains in custody in the Southern District of New York with no trial date announced. Legal analysts note the evidence appears overwhelming given the direct correlation between his operational involvement, signed non-disclosure agreements, and precisely timed bets placed just before public disclosure. This prosecution sends an unmistakable message: the government will aggressively pursue those who monetize classified information regardless of the platform used, extending traditional insider trading enforcement into the rapidly evolving world of decentralized prediction markets where many assumed anonymity provided protection from accountability.

Sources:

US special forces soldier arrested after Trump’s DOJ says he won $400,000 betting on Maduro raid

U.S. special forces won $409K bet on Maduro removal from Venezuela

US soldier arrested after making $400K on Maduro bet

DOJ arrests soldier who made $400,000 betting on Maduro’s removal