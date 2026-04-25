DOJ Probe Collapse Raises Dark Questions

The DOJ just walked away from a criminal probe of the Federal Reserve chair—after a judge said the subpoenas looked like leverage, not law enforcement.

Quick Take

The Justice Department closed its criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell and referred the matter to the Fed’s independent inspector general.

The probe focused on the Federal Reserve’s Washington headquarters renovation, with costs reported around $2.5 billion and ultimately borne by taxpayers.

A federal judge previously quashed DOJ subpoenas, ruling they were a pretext to pressure Powell on interest-rate policy or to resign.

The closure removes a major obstacle to Senate consideration of Kevin Warsh, President Trump’s nominee to replace Powell as Fed chair.

DOJ closes Powell probe and hands review to the Fed watchdog

U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro announced Friday that the Justice Department is closing its criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and asking the Federal Reserve’s inspector general to scrutinize the renovation cost overruns. Pirro said she expects a comprehensive report soon and indicated the DOJ could restart a criminal investigation if future facts justify it. For now, the case shifts from prosecutors to the Fed’s internal oversight process.

The investigation began in late 2025 and centered on questions tied to Powell’s prior Senate testimony about the headquarters renovation project and its expanding price tag. Powell publicly disclosed the probe in January 2026, arguing it was an attempt to pressure the Fed to cut interest rates. The DOJ’s move to end the probe closes one of the most unusual episodes in modern monetary politics: an active criminal investigation targeting a sitting Fed chair.

What the judge’s ruling suggests about power, independence, and process

In March, Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg quashed the DOJ’s subpoenas, concluding they were a pretext designed to pressure Powell into changing his position on rates or leaving office. That matters beyond Powell personally. The Federal Reserve’s independence is supposed to insulate interest-rate decisions from day-to-day political demands, even when those demands reflect real voter anger over inflation and borrowing costs.

At the same time, the renovation costs are not a trivial side story. Reports place the project around $2.5 billion, and the government’s own messaging has emphasized that taxpayers ultimately bear those costs. The inspector general’s review could still provide a clearer public accounting of how the project grew, whether procurement and oversight rules were followed, and what reforms are needed. The available reporting does not establish criminal wrongdoing, but it does raise basic questions about stewardship.

Warsh nomination back in play as Senate’s procedural roadblock fades

Dropping the investigation also changes the politics around Kevin Warsh, President Trump’s nominee to replace Powell, whose term was set to end in mid-May 2026. The probe had threatened to delay Warsh’s confirmation, with at least one key Republican senator indicating the investigation needed to be resolved before moving forward. With the DOJ now closing the case and handing scrutiny to the inspector general, the White House has signaled confidence that the Senate can proceed quickly.

Why this episode feeds broader public distrust—across both parties

The Powell investigation landed in a period when many Americans—right and left—already suspect powerful institutions protect their own while ordinary people get stuck with the bill. Conservatives tend to see politicized bureaucracy and “deep state” maneuvering; liberals often see unequal accountability and favoritism for elites. The judge’s finding that subpoenas were used as pressure, combined with prosecutors later acknowledging they had not found evidence of a crime, adds fuel to those doubts.

BREAKING: DOJ Drops Criminal Investigation into Fed Chair Powell READ: https://t.co/7YUI5ubfDD pic.twitter.com/JcvZ2rbELx — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) April 24, 2026

The practical takeaway is that two issues remain separate, even if politics keeps blending them: oversight of taxpayer-borne spending and the independence of monetary policy. The inspector general can investigate the renovation’s management without turning rate-setting into a courtroom fight. If Washington wants to rebuild trust, it will need transparent audits, clear standards for launching high-profile probes, and consequences for waste—without using criminal process as a policy tool when evidence is thin or unclear.

Sources:

DOJ expected to drop criminal probe of Fed chair Jerome Powell

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