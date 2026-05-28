112 Hospice Providers Linked to One Address — Your Tax Dollars

conservativefreepress.com — Auditors found 112 hospice providers tied to a single address, exposing a gaping hole in program safeguards that drains taxpayer dollars and endangers vulnerable seniors [9].

Story Highlights

Rep. Buddy Carter says hospice fraud is a systemic failure demanding stronger state and federal enforcement [2] [9] .

. House Republicans are advancing proposals to target hospice and related Medicare and Medicaid fraud schemes [3] .

. Justice Department settlements show real money at stake when false claims exploit federal programs [1] .

. Reforms must stop fraud without choking off legitimate end-of-life care for families in need [2][4].

Hospice Fraud Exposed as a Systemic Weakness, Not One-Off Abuse

Energy and Commerce Committee materials reported auditors discovered 112 hospice providers linked to a single physical address, a red flag for shell operations and paper-only entities gaming the system [9]. Rep. Buddy Carter amplified that finding in hearings and interviews, arguing that current controls do not catch schemes early and that states share responsibility for lax oversight [2][9]. Carter framed the problem as structural: permissive enrollment, weak verification, and delayed investigations that allow fraudsters to bill first and face questions much later [2].

Justice Department enforcement shows the financial consequences when false claims hit federal health programs. A federal announcement detailed a $7.175 million resolution involving alleged false home health claims, underscoring how fraud siphons funds from seniors and taxpayers under laws meant to protect care quality and fiscal integrity [1]. While that case involved home health, not hospice, it illustrates the same vulnerability: billing dependent on trust, documentation, and after-the-fact audits rather than real-time verification [1].

GOP Plans Target Hospice and Related Program-Integrity Gaps

Republican policy materials highlight inappropriate billing in hospice, durable medical equipment, and genetic testing as priority areas for a wider anti-fraud push in Medicare and Medicaid [3]. Rep. Carter’s Oversight and Investigations remarks align with that agenda, emphasizing clearer guardrails, better data analytics, and tighter enrollment standards to keep sham operators from entering the system in the first place [4]. The focus aims to protect program solvency while restoring public trust that dollars reach real patients and legitimate providers [3][4].

Committee summaries indicate lawmakers are pressing for accountability across the state-federal partnership that administers these benefits, since weak state screening or delayed action can allow clusters of suspicious providers to flourish [9]. Carter’s message stresses prevention over cleanup: require proof of physical presence, qualified staff, and verifiable patient care before payments flow, and use targeted audits to escalate quickly when patterns like mass registrations at one address appear [2][9].

Protecting Patients While Shutting Down Bad Actors

Carter has cautioned that blunt tools can backfire if reforms limit access to legitimate care for law-abiding families at the hardest moments of life [2][4]. Hearing clips show him urging balanced policy—strong enforcement without bureaucratic walls that prevent appropriate hospice services for the dying or drive up costs for caregivers [4]. The goal is to cut fraud’s oxygen supply—easy enrollment, fragmented data, and slow follow-up—while leaving honest providers free to serve patients with dignity and timely support [2][4].

There’s a special place in hell for hospice fraudsters: Rep. Buddy Carter | National Reporthttps://t.co/FqbfQKNYny — ConspiracyDailyUpdat (@conspiracydup) May 29, 2026

For conservative taxpayers, the mandate is clear: stop rewarding scams that bleed the Medicare and Medicaid trust funds and raise premiums on seniors, and demand that states partner fully in vetting and policing providers [1][9]. The path forward begins with common-sense verification at enrollment, real-time analytics to spot anomalies like shared addresses, and rapid suspensions when evidence piles up. That approach respects both fiscal responsibility and family values by protecting end-of-life care from predators and preserving it for those who truly need it [2][3][4][9].

Sources:

[1] YouTube – There’s a special place in hell for hospice fraudsters: Rep. Buddy …

[2] Web – Carter Healthcare Affiliates and Two Senior Managers to Pay $7.175 …

[3] YouTube – Rep. Carter Remarks on Energy & Commerce O&I Hearing

[4] Web – [PDF] Medicare, Medicaid Fraud Targeted as Focus for New GOP Megabill

[9] YouTube – What Are The Most Common Waste, Fraud, And Abuse Indicators?

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