SpaceX Is Going Public — At the Biggest Valuation in Stock Market History

Wall Street is stampeding into Elon Musk’s SpaceX at a sky‑high price tag that could either supercharge American innovation or turn into the next overhyped bubble on your retirement statement.

Story Snapshot

SpaceX is set for the largest stock debut in history, aiming to raise about $75 billion at a valuation around $1.75–$1.8 trillion.

Investor demand is off the charts, with institutional orders reported to be more than four times the available shares.

Supporters say the price is justified by SpaceX’s lead in launches, Starlink internet, and future space infrastructure.

Skeptics warn the stock is “significantly overvalued,” built on big promises, and could punish late‑arriving small investors.

SpaceX Readies the Biggest Market Debut in History

Wall Street is preparing for what many are calling the largest initial public offering in history, as Elon Musk’s SpaceX gears up to list its shares on a United States exchange.[1][3][8] Reporting says the company plans to sell about 555 million shares at a fixed price of $135 each, raising roughly $75 billion in fresh capital.[3][8] That pricing implies a valuation in the neighborhood of $1.75 trillion to $1.8 trillion, instantly making SpaceX one of the most valuable companies on the market.[3][6][8]

Traders, brokers, and exchanges are racing to make sure their systems can handle the heavy trading that is expected when SpaceX opens for business on the screen.[1] Past “mega” offerings, like some big tech debuts, were marred by glitches and broken trading, so markets want to avoid a repeat when this high‑profile Musk company hits the tape.[1] Media outlets worldwide are framing the SpaceX offering as a once‑in‑a‑generation event for investors and as a symbol of United States leadership in space.[3][5]

Why Investors Are Scrambling for Shares

Banks running the deal say demand is overwhelming, with orders from big money managers already far above the shares on offer, leaving the deal “massively oversubscribed.”[1][4][6] Some reports describe institutional investors placing orders worth more than $10 billion in large blocks, trying to lock in allocations before the books close.[4][6] A private market platform recently showed SpaceX shares changing hands near $125 before the offering, suggesting investors have been willing to pay rising prices even before the first public trade.[7]

Bulls say the rush makes sense when you look at SpaceX’s role in space launches, satellite internet, and future orbital projects.[3][4] The company already dominates commercial rocket launches and has built out Starlink, a huge satellite network that can deliver internet service across the globe.[3][4] Supporters also point to plans mentioned in deal marketing for an “orbital data center” by around 2028 or 2029, which could tie space infrastructure directly into the boom in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.[4] For many investors, that story sounds like a chance to back American industry instead of foreign state‑backed giants.

Warning Signs Behind the Trillion‑Dollar Hype

Not everyone buys the rosy picture at the current price. Independent valuation work from analysts and finance professors pegs a more reasonable value hundreds of billions of dollars below the offering mark, even after including the new cash raised.[7] One detailed breakdown argues that while SpaceX is a remarkable company, the leap toward a roughly $2 trillion tag depends on very optimistic assumptions about future markets, profit margins, and flawless execution over many years. Some critics even ask if this may be the “most expensive market debut ever” relative to today’s actual earnings power.[6]

Commentators who question the deal say this fits a familiar pattern with story‑driven tech offerings. The float, or number of shares sold, is small compared with total value, and that scarcity can push prices higher in the short run even if fundamentals do not justify it.[1][6] They warn that pension funds, index funds, and everyday savers could be left holding the bag if the first wave of hype fades and the stock price resets closer to more conservative value estimates.[6][7] For conservative investors focused on real cash flow, that is a serious red flag beneath the rocket‑ship headlines.

What This Means for Conservative, America‑First Investors

For many on the right, SpaceX represents what American capitalism can still do when government gets out of the way and an entrepreneur takes real risk. The company has lowered launch costs, supported private spaceflight, and helped America compete with rivals like China and Russia in orbit.[3][4] The Trump administration’s posture has favored private‑sector space leadership and less red tape, and this huge deal shows how far that model can go when markets reward innovation instead of bureaucracy.

Would you buy the SpaceX IPO? 🚀 Personally,No

• Revenue growth: 15% in Q1 2026

• Long-term debt: $23B

• Valuation: $1.75T (~100x trailing revenue) That's a steep price for a company growing at a mid-teens rate A strong debut is possible, but history suggests many IPOs… pic.twitter.com/q8fbbLVOoP — Matt Sevenich (@MattSevenich) June 11, 2026

At the same time, a deal this hyped demands caution from savers trying to protect family wealth. Conservative‑minded investors may see value in the mission but still choose to wait for calmer trading days after the first frenzy, when prices can better reflect facts instead of fear of missing out.[6][7] Asking simple questions—what are the profits, what are the risks, and who benefits if the price is too high—can help patriots support American industry without becoming the exit strategy for Wall Street’s latest rocket ride.[6][8]

Sources:

[1] Web – Elon Musk’s SpaceX is about to make its debut on Wall Street. What to …

[3] Web – SpaceX IPO: Wall Street Bulls See 22% Upside Before Friday Debut

[4] YouTube – OpenAI Files for IPO with SpaceX Debut Well Oversubscribed

[5] YouTube – Could the SpaceX IPO Make Elon Musk the World’s First Trillionaire?

[6] YouTube – SpaceX prepares for its market debut

[7] YouTube – Is the SpaceX IPO a Scam?

[8] YouTube – The Numbers are in: A Post-Prospectus SpaceX Valuation!

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