$17M FRAUD Ring—Foreign Nationals Stole Grandma’s Home

Foreign nationals with outstanding removal warrants orchestrated a $17.4 million fraud scheme targeting America’s most vulnerable citizens while living luxuriously in Hollywood mansions, exposing glaring failures in immigration enforcement that left elderly homeowners defenseless against organized crime.

Story Snapshot

FBI arrested 11 suspects including Iranian national with removal warrant and Azerbaijani green card holder in $17.4M mortgage fraud targeting seniors

Sophisticated identity theft ring caused $6 million in actual losses to elderly homeowners across Hollywood, Westwood, and Chinatown from 2021-2023

Foreign-linked criminals used fake documents and stolen identities to secure high-interest “hard money” loans against victims’ properties

Operation Hard Money reveals how weak immigration enforcement allows foreign nationals to prey on American citizens for years

Hollywood Mansion Raid Exposes Foreign Crime Network

FBI agents swarmed a Hollywood mansion on March 21, 2026, arresting suspects in pajamas amid luxury vehicles as part of Operation Hard Money. The four-year investigation by the Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force uncovered an 11-person ring that stole elderly victims’ identities to fraudulently obtain loans totaling $17.4 million. Arnold Moradians, a 57-year-old Iranian national with an outstanding removal warrant, and Marine Sarkisian, a 49-year-old Azerbaijani green card holder, demonstrate how immigration failures enable foreign criminals to operate freely on American soil while targeting our most vulnerable citizens.

Sophisticated Scheme Targeted Vulnerable Seniors

The criminal network operated from 2021 to 2023, methodically stealing personal information from elderly homeowners to create fake identifications, bank statements, rental agreements, and medical records. Suspects impersonated victims to secure asset-based “hard money” loans against properties in affluent areas including Hollywood Hills and Westwood. These short-term, high-interest loans are designed for real estate investors but proved vulnerable to fraud when criminals exploited weak verification systems. The perpetrators then funneled proceeds through shell accounts, leaving senior homeowners facing $6 million in verified losses while the fraudsters enjoyed lavish lifestyles.

Immigration Failures Enable Organized Crime

The presence of Arnold Moradians, operating with an active removal warrant, raises fundamental questions about immigration enforcement priorities. How does a foreign national subject to deportation remain free to orchestrate multi-million dollar fraud schemes against American seniors? This case exemplifies the direct consequences of lax border security and immigration enforcement that conservatives have warned about for years. When foreign criminals exploit our systems without consequence, law-abiding citizens pay the price. The involvement of the Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force signals this is not an isolated incident but part of broader criminal networks targeting California real estate markets.

Justice Department Promises Accountability

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli declared there is “no shortage of massive fraud” in California, emphasizing these defendants face significant prison time. FBI Director Kash Patel praised the operation as a “massive alleged fraud takedown” by the Los Angeles FBI. Suspects face up to 20 years per wire fraud count plus mandatory two-year sentences for identity theft. A bail hearing was scheduled for March 22, 2026, though victims face uncertain prospects for restitution. The case involving IRS Criminal Investigation and U.S. Postal Inspection Service demonstrates the complexity required to unravel sophisticated financial crimes, yet questions remain about why it took four years to stop criminals operating openly.

Broader Implications for Seniors and Property Rights

This fraud exposes systemic vulnerabilities in mortgage lending that put American homeowners at risk, particularly seniors who worked lifetimes to build equity now stolen by foreign criminals. The hard money loan industry faces heightened scrutiny over identity verification failures that allowed fake documents to pass unchallenged. Beyond financial losses, these crimes erode trust in institutions designed to protect property rights—a cornerstone of American liberty. When government fails to secure borders and enforce removal warrants, organized crime fills the void. Elderly victims lose not just money but the security and dignity they earned, while perpetrators enjoy mansions purchased with stolen wealth until law enforcement finally acts.

Sources:

FBI raids Hollywood mansion in $17.4M mortgage scam targeting seniors, 11 arrested including Iranian national – Fox News

FBI Raids Hollywood Mansion in $17.4M Mortgage Scam Targeting Seniors, 11 Arrested – National Today

Operation Hard Money: FBI Swarms Hollywood Mansion Owned by Scam Network – LA Magazine

FBI raids Hollywood mansion in mortgage fraud investigation – Rolling Out