7-Eleven Clerk FIRED After Shooting Attacker

A 7-Eleven clerk in Oklahoma City was fired for defending her life with a firearm, sparking a national debate over corporate policy versus self-defense rights.

Story Snapshot

Stephanie Dilyard shot an attacker in self-defense during a violent incident at a 7-Eleven.

Police confirmed her actions were legal under Oklahoma’s self-defense laws.

7-Eleven fired her for violating company policy, allegedly suggesting she should have used a Slurpee machine instead.

The story has gone viral, igniting public outrage and debate over workplace safety and employee rights.

Dilyard has launched a GoFundMe and is recovering from her injuries.

Incident Details

On November 14, 2025, Stephanie Dilyard, a 7-Eleven clerk in Oklahoma City, faced a violent attack from a customer, Kenneth Thompson. Thompson allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill, became aggressive when refused, threatened to kill Dilyard, and then physically attacked her by strangling her. Fearing for her life, Dilyard pulled out her legally owned firearm and shot Thompson, who fled and called 911. Police arrived and confirmed that Dilyard’s actions were within Oklahoma’s self-defense laws, which allow individuals to use force, including deadly force, if they reasonably believe it is necessary to prevent death or serious harm.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of retail workers, who often face violent crime due to late hours, isolated locations, and cash transactions. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, retail workers face higher rates of workplace violence than most other industries. Many retail workers have called for better protection, including the right to carry firearms or use non-lethal deterrents.

Corporate Policy vs. Self-Defense

Despite acting legally and in self-defense, Dilyard was fired by 7-Eleven on November 18, 2025, for violating company policy by using a personal firearm. 7-Eleven, like many large retail chains, has strict policies prohibiting employees from carrying or using firearms, even in self-defense, to minimize liability and avoid escalation. Dilyard later claimed that 7-Eleven management suggested she should have used a Slurpee machine or other non-lethal means to defend herself, a comment that has sparked widespread public outrage and debate over corporate responsibility and employee safety.

The tension between corporate policy and personal self-defense rights is not new. In 2022, a 7-Eleven employee was shot and killed during a robbery, leading to calls for better security measures. In 2023, a Walmart employee was fired for using a Taser in self-defense, sparking similar debates about corporate policy versus employee safety. These incidents have led to increased advocacy for better protection for retail workers and calls for legislative changes to protect retail workers.

Public Reaction and Impact

The story has gone viral, with widespread media coverage and public debate. Dilyard has launched a GoFundMe to support her family while she recovers and seeks new employment. Social media campaigns and petitions are calling for 7-Eleven to reinstate Dilyard or change its policy. The incident has also led to increased scrutiny of 7-Eleven’s policies and potential loss of customer trust.

The broader impact includes heightened awareness of workplace violence and self-defense rights for retail workers. Other retail chains may review their self-defense policies, and there is a growing focus on balancing liability with employee safety. The incident has also sparked calls for new laws or regulations to protect retail workers.

Sources:

News 4 San Antonio: 7-Eleven Clerk Fired After Shooting Attacker in Self-Defense

Fox San Antonio (KABB): 7-Eleven Clerk Fired After Shooting Attacker in Self-Defense

KTUL: 7-Eleven Clerk Fired After Shooting Attacker in Self-Defense