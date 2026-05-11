Altman’s SHOCKING Testimony: LIES Exposed?

Explosive testimony painting Sam Altman as dishonest and OpenAI as a “stolen charity” is forcing Silicon Valley’s most powerful players to answer hard questions under oath.

Story Highlights

Elon Musk testified he lost confidence after OpenAI shifted from its nonprofit mission and struck a massive deal with Microsoft [1].

Former OpenAI leaders described Altman’s “issues with lying” and disputed his claims around product safety reviews [4].

OpenAI argues there was never a promise to remain a nonprofit and says Musk once supported a for‑profit structure [1].

Sam Altman is set to take the stand as internal emails, diaries, and board records face fresh scrutiny [4][5][6].

Core Allegation: “Stole the Charity” and Abandoned a Safety-First Mission

Elon Musk testified he invested roughly thirty-eight million dollars into OpenAI between late two thousand fifteen and mid‑two thousand seventeen because he believed in a nonprofit mission to develop safe artificial intelligence “for the benefit of all humanity,” not a vehicle for private gain [1]. Musk told the Oakland federal court that OpenAI’s for‑profit shift, capped-profit changes, and a multibillion-dollar partnership with Microsoft violated that founding understanding, summarizing his view as “they stole the charity” [1]. That charge now anchors the trial’s central dispute over promises, structure, and intent.

Business Insider’s courtroom report detailed a rough day for Sam Altman as multiple witnesses challenged his credibility and reinforced Musk’s account of a nonprofit-to-for-profit pivot that sidelined safety and transparency [4]. Former chief technology officer Mira Murati testified that board discussions in two thousand twenty‑three questioned Altman’s fitness to lead, citing “issues with lying and with misrepresenting things to his employees and to the public” [4]. Those words landed amid claims that safety review processes were skirted on key product launches, sharpening the picture of mission drift and executive misrepresentation.

Sam Altman arrives at federal court in Oakland, California, where he is expected to testify in the high-stakes lawsuit brought by Elon Musk against OpenAI. Musk alleges Altman and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman abandoned the company’s original nonprofit mission after receiving… pic.twitter.com/fzVU0EUcWu — APT News (@APT__News) May 12, 2026

Witness Testimony on Honesty, Safety, and Profit Motives

Investor and former board member Helen Toner McCauley testified that Sam Altman was dishonest regarding the rollout of a model called GPT‑4 Turbo, asserting that he wrongly claimed the legal department said it did not need a safety board review before a launch in India [4]. Separately, Greg Brockman’s personal diary entries—entered into the record—showed years of internal debate over profit orientation and included an entry asking, “What will it take for me to get to one billion dollars?” which Musk’s team contrasted against his current estimated wealth to probe incentives and alleged enrichment [4]. These accounts strengthened the narrative that profit motives overtook the original charitable purpose.

Shivon Zilis, a former board member and early employee, testified in the context of accusations that she relayed inside information to Elon Musk after her departure, a claim OpenAI’s lawyers raised to suggest competitive motives behind the lawsuit [4]. Zilis supported Musk’s timeline describing awareness of OpenAI’s structural shift after the release of ChatGPT, while rejecting salacious personal insinuations unrelated to mission issues [4]. Together, these testimonies pressed the court to examine whether leadership culture and profit-seeking eclipsed stated safety commitments.

OpenAI’s Rebuttal: No Perpetual Nonprofit Promise and Musk’s Prior Support

OpenAI’s legal team counters that no one promised the organization would remain a nonprofit forever, challenging Musk’s assertion that his donations were secured through deception [1]. Defense lawyers say Musk himself pushed for a for‑profit structure before leaving when he could not secure total control, a point that Musk partially acknowledged by saying he accepted a for‑profit arm as long as it was not “the main event” [3]. The defense frames any structural evolution as necessary to compete globally and to fund massive compute costs.

Court filings entered by OpenAI highlighted an email Elon Musk sent to Greg Brockman two days before trial, which proposed a settlement and included a harsh warning when rebuffed, language the defense argues reflects hostility and competitive intent rather than a pure mission dispute [2]. Media coverage has amplified this angle, suggesting a personality clash, although that framing does not resolve factual disagreements about promises, governance, and safety practices raised by witnesses on the stand [2]. The court will have to weigh whether motive labels overshadow documentary and testimonial evidence.

What Altman’s Testimony Must Answer Under Oath

Sam Altman is expected to testify as the trial progresses, with attention on three gaps: first, whether any assurances—written or oral—were made to donors and founders about remaining nonprofit or “nonprofit‑first” during two thousand fifteen to two thousand seventeen; second, whether safety board reviews were bypassed or misrepresented on high‑impact launches; third, whether internal communications and leadership conduct align with charitable mission language [5][6]. Clear, document‑backed answers here could either validate or undercut the charge that OpenAI abandoned its chartered purpose.

For conservatives watching Big Tech grow powerful with little accountability, this case touches core principles: truth in charitable solicitations, transparency in safety claims, and limits on corporate capture by dominant partners. If a nonprofit mission can be re‑engineered into a profit engine without fully informed consent from donors and the public, then oversight—through courts and legislatures—becomes essential. As the Trump administration prioritizes consumer protection and corporate transparency, the facts surfacing in Oakland will shape the next steps.

Sources:

[1] YouTube – Elon Musk testifies in landmark trial against OpenAI’s Sam Altman

[2] YouTube – Elon Musk emailed OpenAI two days before trial asking …

[3] YouTube – LIVE: Musk vs Altman Courtroom Showdown Over OpenAI

[4] Web – Sam Altman Had a Bad Day in Court – Business Insider

[5] Web – Sam Altman To Testify In Elon Musk Lawsuit Against OpenAI

[6] Web – Musk v. Altman live updates: Microsoft CEO testifies as week 3 of …