Apple’s Next iPhone Could Shock Buyers

Expect Apple’s biggest iPhone to start between $1,349 and $1,399, with costs driving the climb.

Story Snapshot

Reports cluster around a $1,349–$1,399 iPhone 18 Pro Max starting price.

Counterpoint Research says Apple’s parts bill could jump by about $300.

Memory, a 2-nanometer chip, and new packaging push costs higher.

The Pro Max likely holds a $100 premium over the Pro model in the lineup.

Price Band Taking Shape Ahead of Launch

MacRumors and 9to5Mac placed the iPhone 18 Pro Max starting price in a $1,349 to $1,399 band. Their reports tie the number to broader analyst forecasts that point to higher parts costs and a higher retail price to match. Another scenario from PhoneArena runs higher at $1,449 to $1,499, which shows a clear ceiling but leaves the $1,349–$1,399 range as the conservative center of gravity. The spread reflects models, not guesswork, across several outlets.

Apple held the Pro Max at $1,199 for recent generations, so a move to the mid-$1,300s would be a notable shift. The jump would echo a pattern where Apple sets a clean step-up between Pro and Pro Max models. Reports suggest a $100 gap over the Pro model, which tracks with how Apple has staged the lineup in past years. That framing keeps the range consistent with the company’s tiering logic rather than a one-off spike.

Why Costs Are Climbing So Fast

Counterpoint Research estimated Apple’s bill of materials for iPhone 18 Pro Max could rise by nearly $300 versus the prior model, setting a firm baseline for a higher sticker price. 9to5Mac linked the pressure to three levers: memory prices, a next-generation 2-nanometer system-on-chip, and advanced packaging that ties the chip to memory and other parts. Camera modules could also cost more, though less than the silicon and memory surge. These are specific, named drivers, not a generic “inflation” excuse.

Memory sits at the center of the storm. Analysts reported steep increases for both dynamic random-access memory and flash storage through 2026 as artificial intelligence demand squeezed supply. That shift raised memory’s share of a typical phone’s total parts bill and pushed vendors to adjust prices across tiers. The environment makes a Pro Max increase more likely to stick than in calmer cycles, because the squeeze hits every premium device, not just Apple’s.

What This Means for Buyers and Apple’s Lineup

A $1,349–$1,399 start would lift the Pro Max well above its $1,199 base of recent years, resetting what “top iPhone” means at retail. If the Pro model steps up in tandem, the Pro Max’s $100 premium keeps its place as the halo phone for buyers who want the biggest screen, best camera, and top storage. That logic fits how Apple has priced step-ups between Pro and Pro Max for several cycles and keeps the lineup spacing clear for shoppers.

Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event is tomorrow — Sep 9, 10am PT — first keynote of the Ternus era. Expected on stage: iPhone 18 Pro / Pro Max, and the rumored foldable iPhone Ultra. Base iPhone 18 may wait until spring 2027. Price hikes are also on the table. Watch live on… pic.twitter.com/zEHbZkag6A — 루비짱 (@cyoungw11) September 8, 2026

Sticker shock always raises a fair question: will Apple absorb it or pass it on? Reports across AppleInsider, MacRumors, 9to5Mac, Cult of Mac, and Forbes say a pass-through is likely this time because the cost surge is broad, steep, and tied to core parts, not niche upgrades. Common sense says you do not swallow a multi-hundred-dollar swing on your flagship unless you risk demand collapse. The Pro Max buyer has shown strong tolerance for paying more for clear gains.

Sources:

insiderpaper.com, appleinsider.com, macrumors.com, 9to5mac.com, gadgets360.com, phonearena.com, el-balad.com, iphonescompare.com

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