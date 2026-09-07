One Brand’s America Bet Gets Attention

Steak ‘n Shake sold a $2.50 milkshake wrapped in the American flag and still turned a profit, while Nike leaned on a nine-figure tariff refund just to beat expectations.

Quick Take

Steak ‘n Shake’s parent, Biglari Holdings, reported Q2 2026 net earnings of nearly $40 million, staying profitable despite a year-over-year decline

The chain built its 2026 marketing around America’s 250th anniversary, including a Patriot Milkshake and a “$17.76 Liberty Meals” summer promotion

Nike’s headline earnings beat was propped up by an expected $986 million tariff refund, with Greater China sales still falling double digits

The financial filings do not prove patriotic branding caused Steak ‘n Shake’s profit, nor that “woke” branding alone hurt Nike’s results

A Menu Built Around America’s 250th Birthday

Steak ‘n Shake rolled out its Patriot Milkshake in January 2026, priced at $2.50 to mark America’s coming 250th birthday. By March, the chain added a dark-chocolate Statue of Liberty topper, and the drink went viral enough to draw coverage from Fox News and USA Today. The company followed up in July with “Liberty Meals,” a $17.76 combo pairing a double grass-fed Steakburger with beef tallow fries and a Patriot shake.

These weren’t quiet menu tweaks. They were loud, flag-forward campaigns timed to a national milestone, and they landed on mainstream front pages instead of staying buried in trade press. That visibility matters, because it means millions of casual news readers saw a fast-food chain openly betting on patriotism as a selling point, not just a side note.

What Biglari Holdings’ Books Actually Show

Steak ‘n Shake’s parent company, Biglari Holdings, reported second-quarter 2026 net earnings of $39,926,000 on total revenues of $108,524,000. Pre-tax operating earnings were also positive. That’s real profit, even though it fell from the prior year’s stronger quarter. The company stayed in the black while running a marketing campaign built entirely around American pride rather than corporate caution.

Here’s the catch worth saying plainly: these numbers cover all of Biglari Holdings, not Steak ‘n Shake alone. The filings don’t break out how many milkshakes sold, how much traffic the Liberty Meals drove, or whether profit came from patriotism, pricing, or something else in the portfolio. The company’s own earnings release doesn’t connect the marketing directly to the bottom line.

Nike’s Quarter Tells a Rougher Story

Nike’s picture looks messier. Reuters reported the company flagged a prolonged turnaround, citing China weakness and a soft outlook. CNBC found Nike’s fourth-quarter gross margin gain came largely from an expected $986 million tariff refund, while Greater China sales dropped 12 percent. Strip away that refund, and the underlying results stayed weak, according to Yahoo Finance’s review of the same quarter.

Morningstar’s account adds more texture: Nike’s overall sales ticked up only because North America growth covered for a steep Greater China decline, and management expects tariffs and inventory trouble to keep weighing on both sales and margins. That’s a company fighting tariffs and a China slowdown, not simply a brand punished by shoppers over politics.

Why the Comparison Still Lands

None of this means the patriotic-versus-woke storyline is false. It means the storyline is bigger than the balance sheet can prove on its own. Steak ‘n Shake leaned into American identity and stayed profitable. Nike leaned into global social messaging for years and now needs tariff refunds to post a beat. Conservative-leaning consumers can reasonably read that pattern as validation, even without an audited study proving cause and effect.

Strategy, the largest corporate bitcoin holder, sold out of its $250 custom-branded Nike Air Jordans and Dunks — but customers couldn't pay with BTC. The online store checkout accepts only credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, prompting criticism on X. One account wrote,… pic.twitter.com/pIZCELxQ8r — Leviathan News (@leviathan_news) September 9, 2026

Research on political branding backs up why this fight keeps repeating. Studies on politically motivated boycotts show consumers increasingly treat purchases as identity statements, not just product choices, and that boycotting tends to outweigh “buycotting” when brands take a stance. That dynamic cuts both ways: patriotic branding can win goodwill, but any brand wading into politics accepts real financial risk either direction.

The Honest Bottom Line

Steak ‘n Shake proved a flag-waving marketing push can coexist with real profit. Nike proved that even a storied global brand can post a beat while leaning on government tariff refunds rather than organic strength. Readers don’t need a spreadsheet to notice which company looks like it’s building momentum and which one looks like it’s treading water, tariff check in hand.

Sources:

redstate.com, townhall.com, foxnews.com, mexc.com, stocktitan.net, atlantafi.com, tradingview.com

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