Attorney General CAUGHT Enabling $250M Fraud Ring

A leaked audio recording reveals Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison pledging support to individuals who would later be convicted in a staggering $250 million taxpayer fraud scheme, raising explosive questions about whether state leadership enabled one of the largest federal fraud cases in American history.

Story Highlights

Audio from December 2021 captures AG Ellison promising assistance to members of a Somali community group later convicted in massive “Feeding Our Future” fraud

$250 million in federal funds meant for feeding children and vulnerable populations was fraudulently diverted, with allegations some reached terrorist organizations overseas

Congressional Republicans demand accountability after revelations that Ellison received campaign donations from fraudsters following the recorded meeting

64 of 98 charged defendants have been convicted while questions mount about state leadership’s role in enabling the scheme

Recording Surfaces After Years of Silence

The December 2021 audio recording obtained by Fox News captures Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison expressing frustration with state regulatory agencies and pledging to help individuals who would soon face federal prosecution. The recording remained hidden from public view until April 2025, despite being entered as trial evidence. Kenneth Udoibok, the attorney representing convicted ringleader Aimee Bock, unearthed the audio and brought it to light. Ellison can be heard assuring the group he would intervene if regulatory agencies attempted to shut down their operations, a promise that now carries disturbing implications.

Massive Fraud Scheme Exploited Vulnerable Americans

The “Feeding Our Future” fraud scheme represents one of the largest federal fraud cases in U.S. history. Federal prosecutors charged 98 defendants with fraudulently obtaining funds designated for child nutrition programs, services for autistic children, housing for low-income seniors, and Medicaid benefits. The Department of Justice conducted an extensive investigation involving over 1,750 subpoenas, 130 search warrants, and interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses. Of the 98 charged defendants, 85 are of Somali descent, and 64 have been convicted to date. The fraud diverted resources from the most vulnerable Americans who desperately needed them.

Campaign Contributions Follow Suspicious Meeting

Congressional investigators led by Rep. Jim Jordan have uncovered a troubling timeline connecting Ellison’s recorded promises to subsequent campaign donations. During January 2026 congressional hearings, state representatives confirmed that fraudsters made financial contributions to Ellison’s campaign following the December 2021 meeting. This revelation transforms what Ellison’s office characterized as innocent constituent engagement into potential quid pro quo corruption. Rep. Byron Donalds raised additional national security concerns, noting evidence that fraudulent funds may have reached terrorist organizations through Hawala money transfer networks routing cash to Somalia and potentially Al-Shabab.

State Leadership Faces Accountability Crisis

Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Ellison now face intense scrutiny from the Republican-controlled Congress for their handling of the fraud scheme. Congressional testimony revealed that state whistleblowers who raised early concerns about the fraud faced retaliation from state leadership. Ellison’s office maintains he was “completely unaware of the fraudsters’ crimes” and claims the meeting involved constituent engagement that fraudsters exploited. However, this defense rings hollow when weighed against the audio evidence showing Ellison’s focus on maintaining funding flow rather than investigating potential criminal activity. The Trump Administration continues pursuing accountability measures while legitimate questions remain about internal communications following that fateful December meeting.

Will any Democrats be interested in this? Any mainstream media outlet? No, otherwise Walz, Omar and Frey would have been buried by now. Report: Audio Exists of AG Ellison Allegedly in Quid Pro Quo With Somali Fraudsters, As Questions Heat Up – RedState https://t.co/C9nQ8BNG6w — Scott Miller (@Trump4547_2025) January 23, 2026

This scandal underscores the dangers of political leaders prioritizing relationships over accountability and oversight responsibilities. The $250 million stolen from American taxpayers represents more than just financial loss—it represents betrayal of children, disabled citizens, seniors, and autistic individuals who depend on these critical programs. As congressional investigations continue, conservatives rightfully demand answers about how state officials could meet with, promise assistance to, and accept donations from individuals orchestrating massive fraud against vulnerable Americans. The evidence suggests a disturbing pattern of enablement that demands full accountability and systemic reform to prevent future exploitation of taxpayer-funded social programs.

Sources:

Fox News: Audio of Ellison meeting with convicted fraudsters resurfaces

House Oversight Committee: Hearing Wrap Up – Minnesota Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison Ignored Rampant Taxpayer Fraud

KSTP: Ellison pushes back after secret audio tapes posted online