Biden Officials BUSTED — Illegal $1.3M Scam

The Biden Administration violated federal law by conducting a secret, biased alcohol study that wasted taxpayer dollars and attempted to undermine congressionally mandated dietary guidelines with anti-alcohol propaganda.

Story Highlights

Biden officials secretly duplicated a $1.3 million congressionally mandated NASEM alcohol study with their own biased version

The illegal study used a six-person panel stacked with anti-alcohol advocates pushing Canada’s “no safe level” agenda

Documents were classified to hide bias and obstruct congressional oversight, with subpoenas ignored

Chairman Comer’s new report demands the fraudulent study be excluded from official dietary guidelines

Biden Administration Violated Federal Law with Duplicate Study

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released a damning report exposing how the Biden Administration illegally duplicated a congressionally mandated alcohol study. Congress specifically allocated $1.3 million to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to conduct the sole alcohol study for America’s 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines. Instead, Biden officials secretly directed the Interagency Coordinating Committee on the Prevention of Underage Drinking (ICCPUD) to conduct their own duplicative Alcohol Intake and Health study, wasting taxpayer dollars and violating federal law.

Anti-Alcohol Advocates Stacked Secret Panel to Push Radical Agenda

The Biden Administration’s illegal study was conducted by a secretive six-person panel deliberately stacked with anti-alcohol advocates. Three panelists were linked to Canada’s radical “no safe level of alcohol” model, while the remaining U.S. members had ties to anti-alcohol advocacy groups. This stands in stark contrast to NASEM’s legitimate study, which found that moderate drinking actually reduces all-cause mortality. The Biden panel operated outside normal transparency requirements, classifying documents to evade Freedom of Information Act requests and congressional oversight.

Obstruction of Congress and Taxpayer Fraud Exposed

When the House Oversight Committee launched its investigation in April 2024, the Biden Administration engaged in systematic obstruction. Officials limited document production to only public materials and ignored congressional subpoenas throughout Biden’s final months in office. This deliberate stonewalling prevented proper oversight of taxpayer funds and concealed the administration’s efforts to circumvent Congress’s clear mandate that NASEM serve as the exclusive source for alcohol recommendations in the dietary guidelines.

Trump Administration Must Reject Biden’s Fraudulent Science

Chairman Comer has sent letters to new HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins demanding they exclude the biased AIH study from final dietary guidelines. The congressman emphasized that only NASEM’s congressionally mandated, scientifically rigorous review should inform official recommendations. Comer stated the Biden Administration “violated federal law, wasted taxpayer dollars, and obstructed oversight” in pursuit of their anti-alcohol agenda. The Trump administration now has the opportunity to restore scientific integrity and respect for congressional authority by rejecting this fraudulent study entirely.

Sources:

Comer Releases New Report on Biden Administration’s Biased Alcohol Intake Study that Undermined American Dietary Guidelines

Comer Continues Investigation into Biden-Era Alcohol Consumption Guidelines

Congress Resists Biden Liquor Guidelines

A Study Fraught with Bias Report

New Report Reviews Evidence on Moderate Alcohol Consumption and Health Impacts

Public Comment Period Open on Two Reports on Alcohol and Health