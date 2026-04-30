Blue State BLACKLISTS Vets From WORKING in Law Enforcement

Washington State Democrats have introduced legislation that would ban law enforcement agencies from hiring anyone who served as an ICE officer during President Trump’s second term, an unprecedented assault on federal immigration enforcement that raises serious constitutional questions.

Story Snapshot

Rep. Tarra Simmons introduces HB 2641, the “ICE Out Act,” prohibiting state law enforcement from hiring ICE officers employed since January 20, 2025

Bill characterizes ICE agents as an “occupying force” while White House reports 1,300% increase in assaults against ICE officers due to Democratic rhetoric

Multiple anti-ICE bills advance simultaneously, including mask bans and restrictions on accessing schools and hospitals

Trump administration signals constitutional challenge, citing California litigation over similar state restrictions on federal officers

Democrats Target ICE Officers With Discriminatory Hiring Ban

State Representative Tarra Simmons introduced House Bill 2641 in the Washington legislature, which would prohibit any state or local law enforcement agency from hiring individuals who served as sworn ICE officers on or after January 20, 2025. The bill specifically targets officers who worked during President Trump’s second term, creating an employment blacklist for federal immigration enforcement personnel. If passed, the legislation would take effect October 1, 2026, establishing Washington as the first state to explicitly bar former ICE agents from law enforcement careers based solely on their federal service record.

Inflammatory Rhetoric Contradicts Public Safety Needs

Representative Simmons justified the discriminatory hiring ban by claiming ICE officers act as an “occupying force” rather than professional law enforcement, language the White House characterized as “dangerous, untrue smears.” This inflammatory rhetoric comes despite Simmons acknowledging that “law enforcement recruitment is paramount, we need more officers.” The contradiction highlights the political nature of this legislation—Washington needs more police officers but would reject qualified candidates solely because they enforced federal immigration law. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson noted that ICE officers face a 1,300% increase in assaults due to such characterizations from elected Democrats.

Coordinated Attack on Federal Immigration Enforcement

HB 2641 represents just one component of a broader legislative assault on ICE operations in Washington. The Democrat-controlled legislature is simultaneously advancing Senate Bill 5855, which would ban law enforcement from wearing face-concealing masks during public interactions, and another measure sponsored by Senator Drew Hansen that would prohibit ICE from accessing non-public areas of schools, childcare centers, colleges, and hospitals without judicial warrants. This coordinated strategy aims to hamstring federal immigration enforcement across multiple operational fronts. Governor Bob Ferguson supports the mask-ban bill, with his public safety policy advisor claiming it will “improve trust in law enforcement personnel.”

Federal law enforcement officials warn these restrictions endanger officers and their families. The First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington testified that the mask-ban bill “recklessly endangers the lives of the members of our law enforcement community,” citing a 1,000% increase in doxing of federal officers. Despite these safety concerns, Senate committee staff reported that 14,705 people signed in supporting the mask-ban bill compared to 2,160 opposed, demonstrating the political pressure driving these measures forward regardless of officer safety considerations or operational necessity.

Constitutional Showdown Looms Over State Authority

Washington’s legislative package sets up a constitutional confrontation over whether states can regulate federal law enforcement officers. The Justice Department is already contesting California’s similar mask-ban law in federal court, arguing states lack authority to impose restrictions on federal officers performing their duties. This legal precedent suggests Washington’s bills face inevitable federal challenges if enacted. The Supremacy Clause of the Constitution establishes federal law as supreme over state law, making Washington’s attempt to blacklist federal officers from future employment constitutionally dubious at best and a flagrant violation of federal authority at worst.

The bills also expose the hypocrisy of sanctuary jurisdiction policies that prioritize protecting individuals in the country illegally over supporting law enforcement professionals. Representative Simmons, who had her own felony convictions cleared, frames the legislation as preventing “infiltration” of local police by agents “trained during the Trump Administration.” This language reveals the partisan motivation—targeting officers specifically because they served under President Trump. The characterization ignores that ICE officers receive professional federal law enforcement training and undergo rigorous background checks, qualifications that would ordinarily make them attractive candidates for state and local agencies facing recruitment challenges.

Sources:

Washington Dem pushes bill to bar recent ICE hires from future police jobs, slamming Trump ‘occupying force’

Washington Senate debates bill to ban law enforcement, ICE arrests from wearing face-concealing masks

Washington bills target ICE mask-wearing, school access

Trump administration again eyes withholding federal funds over Washington immigration policy