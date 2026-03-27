COVERED UP: Brutal Assault—Staff Refuse Action

A Berlin youth center allegedly refused to report the repeated sexual assault of a teenage girl to police, with staff citing concerns that the Muslim suspects already faced enough scrutiny—a decision that betrays both the victim and the rule of law in favor of political correctness.

Story Snapshot

A Turkish-Kurdish schoolgirl was allegedly sexually assaulted twice at a Berlin youth center, with one incident filmed and used for blackmail

Youth center staff and local welfare officials reportedly failed to report the crimes for weeks, citing concerns about stigmatizing Muslim perpetrators

Berlin State Secretary Falko Liecke condemned the cover-up as outrageous abandonment of the victim to protect perpetrators

Authorities now investigate whether child protection laws were violated by officials who prioritized political correctness over legal duty

Institutional Betrayal in Berlin’s Neukölln District

A youth recreation facility in Berlin’s Gropiusstadt area allegedly covered up multiple sexual assaults against a 16-year-old Turkish-Kurdish girl by boys of Arab descent. The first assault occurred in November in the center’s garden area, where a 17-year-old suspect nicknamed “Medi” allegedly filmed the attack and used the footage to blackmail the victim. A second assault took place in January inside a facility room, ending only when a staff member entered. Despite the victim’s disclosure to employees, neither the youth center nor the local welfare office contacted police for weeks.

Political Correctness Over Victim Protection

Staff at the youth center reportedly justified their failure to report by expressing concern that the suspects would be publicly labeled as “typical Muslims.” This reasoning reflects a disturbing institutional priority: protecting the perceived reputation of perpetrators over fulfilling legal obligations to safeguard victims. Female visitors had previously complained about repeated harassment and unwanted physical contact at the facility, yet staff responded only with internal measures rather than involving law enforcement. The case only reached police after an outside supporter informed the victim’s parents, who then approached the State Criminal Police Office directly.

Government Official Condemns Cover-Up

Berlin State Secretary for Youth and Family Falko Liecke issued sharp criticism of the handling, stating it was “outrageous that the Muslim perpetrators are apparently being protected here to avoid stigmatizing them, while the victim is being abandoned.” Liecke accused local authorities of attempting to bury the case entirely. Authorities are now examining whether child protection laws were violated by both youth center staff and the welfare office. Investigators have seized the suspect’s mobile phone as part of the probe, though the full scope of criminal charges remains unclear.

Broader Implications for Child Safety

This case exposes systemic institutional failure where bureaucratic concerns about public perception override legal and ethical duties. The victim experienced prolonged trauma and institutional abandonment while gatekeepers prioritized avoiding controversy. The incident raises fundamental questions about how youth welfare institutions balance competing pressures when demographic sensitivities intersect with child protection mandates. For conservatives who value the rule of law and protection of the innocent, this represents government overreach in the opposite direction—not by doing too much, but by allowing ideology to paralyze basic enforcement. It demonstrates how political correctness can become a form of institutional capture that fails the most vulnerable.

Sources:

Gang Rape Cover-Up at Berlin Youth Centre

Race & Class Journal: Migration and Social Dynamics