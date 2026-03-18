Argentina has dealt another blow to the globalist World Health Organization by following President Trump’s lead and pulling out of the international agency that orchestrated what may be history’s most destructive experiment in social control during COVID-19.

Story Highlights

Argentine President Javier Milei announced withdrawal from WHO on February 5, 2025, citing profound differences over pandemic management and concerns about national sovereignty

The decision came approximately two weeks after President Trump initiated America’s WHO exit, demonstrating coordinated pushback against globalist health governance

Milei characterized WHO as “the executing arm” of “the greatest experiment in social control in history” during COVID-19 lockdowns that devastated Argentina’s economy

Argentina’s withdrawal follows its 2024 refusal to sign a new WHO pandemic protocol over sovereignty concerns, signaling long-term resistance to international health mandates

The coordinated exits by ideologically aligned leaders set a precedent that could inspire other nations to reclaim health policy independence from unelected global bureaucrats

Milei Rejects Globalist Health Mandates

President Javier Milei announced Argentina’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization during a press conference in Buenos Aires on February 5, 2025. The self-described “anarcho-capitalist” leader cited profound differences in health management, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, as justification for reclaiming his nation’s sovereignty. Milei posted “LONG LIVE FREEDOM” on social media, signaling his rejection of the international agency he accused of coordinating unprecedented government overreach. This decisive action demonstrates how leaders committed to individual liberty are pushing back against organizations that presume authority over national health decisions without democratic accountability.

COVID Lockdowns Devastated Argentina’s Economy

The groundwork for Argentina’s withdrawal was laid during the catastrophic pandemic response under Milei’s predecessor. Alberto Fernández imposed a five-month lockdown in 2020 that crippled Argentina’s already struggling economy while the nation suffered approximately 130,000 COVID deaths. Government spokesperson Manuel Adorni emphasized that WHO guidelines led to what Milei described as “the largest shutdown in the history of mankind” and a mechanism of economic repression. This disastrous experience exposed how unelected international bureaucrats pushing one-size-fits-all policies can devastate economies without bearing responsibility for the consequences. Argentina’s rejection of a 2024 WHO pandemic protocol over sovereignty concerns foreshadowed this complete break from the organization.

Trump-Milei Alliance Challenges International Bureaucracy

The timing of Argentina’s announcement reveals coordinated action between ideologically aligned leaders. President Trump initiated America’s WHO withdrawal on his first day back in office, January 21, 2025, removing approximately $1 billion in annual funding from the organization. Milei, who was the first foreign leader to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the November election victory, followed suit two weeks later. While Argentina’s $8 million annual contribution represents minimal financial impact compared to America’s withdrawal, the symbolic significance is profound. This coordinated rejection by sovereignty-minded leaders sends an unmistakable message that nations are reclaiming control over their own health policies from globalist institutions.

Reclaiming Sovereignty Over Health Decisions

Argentine officials emphasized that the withdrawal enhances national autonomy without financial loss, since Argentina receives no WHO funding. Adorni accused the organization of lacking independence, highlighting concerns shared by conservatives about international bodies serving political agendas rather than objective health interests. The WHO itself admits it has no authority to compel countries to take specific health actions, yet its recommendations during COVID-19 facilitated economically destructive lockdowns worldwide. Argentina’s decision prioritizes greater flexibility to implement policies adapted to local contexts and maintains greater availability of resources for national priorities rather than funding international bureaucracy.

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The joint statement issued by U.S. HHS Secretary Kennedy and Argentine Health Minister Lugones formalizes bilateral health cooperation outside WHO’s framework, demonstrating that nations can collaborate effectively without surrendering sovereignty to unaccountable international organizations. This precedent challenges the assumption that global coordination requires empowering supranational bureaucracies. As Milei’s government also reevaluates Argentina’s commitment to the Paris climate accord, the WHO withdrawal signals broader resistance to international agreements that constrain national decision-making. For Americans who watched unelected health officials destroy livelihoods through arbitrary mandates, Argentina’s stand represents vindication that the world is rejecting the failed globalist health governance model that prioritized control over freedom and common sense.

Sources:

Argentina to withdraw from World Health Organization – STAT News

Argentina announces exit from the World Health Organization – Le Monde

Argentina Withdraws From WHO, Executive Board Pauses Approval – Health Policy Watch

U.S. and Argentina Withdraw from WHO – HHS.gov