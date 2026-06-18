CBS EXPOSES Unthinkable Hospice FRAUD

A taxpayer-funded hospice system meant to protect the dying is now being publicly tied to billions in alleged fraud—and the political food fight over who failed to stop it is only getting uglier.

Story Snapshot

CBS News California Investigates reported “growing red flags” of hospice fraud in Los Angeles County after reviewing records across local hospices.

Trump administration CMS chief Dr. Mehmet Oz amplified the issue in January 2026 with a video alleging $3.5 billion in hospice and home care fraud in L.A.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California has revoked more than 280 hospice licenses since a provider ban took effect and argues the state has been cracking down for years.

Newsom filed a civil rights complaint accusing Oz of unfairly targeting Armenian Americans, while Oz says CMS will continue fraud probes regardless of political blowback.

CBS Flags Hospice “Red Alerts” as Fraud Allegations Hit the Mainstream

CBS News California Investigates has pointed to expanding warning signs in Los Angeles County’s hospice sector, describing “growing red flags” that can indicate fraud. The reporting centers on patterns visible in licensing and operational records, not a single blockbuster case or one prosecution that explains everything. That matters because it suggests a systems problem: when a high-reimbursement medical benefit scales quickly, oversight has to keep up or taxpayers and patients pay the price.

The broader context is simple and familiar to anyone watching government health spending: hospice care is supposed to serve terminally ill patients, but fraud schemes can involve enrolling people who do not qualify, then billing Medicare or Medi-Cal anyway. California’s rapid growth in providers after the 2010s created fertile ground for “license mill” behavior, according to the state’s own framing. CBS’ work focuses on L.A. County indicators, reinforcing that the problem is not hypothetical.

What California Says It Has Done: Bans, Revocations, and Prosecutions

California’s official position is that it has been tightening the screws for years. Newsom’s office says that since a new hospice provider ban took effect, the state has revoked more than 280 hospice licenses and extended the moratorium through 2027. The state also points to multi-agency enforcement, including licensing actions, payment suspensions, referrals, and prosecutions through the Department of Justice’s Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse Division.

State statistics cited in official communications add weight but also raise a basic question for voters: if enforcement is that aggressive now, how did the market get so saturated in the first place? California traces the surge to the financial incentives in Medicare and Medi-Cal reimbursements and argues that tightening licensing is necessary to prevent bad actors from multiplying. Even so, revoking hundreds of licenses after the fact underscores how many providers had already entered the system.

The Federal-State Clash: Medicare Jurisdiction vs. State Oversight

The dispute escalated in January 2026 after Dr. Oz, as CMS administrator, released a video alleging $3.5 billion in hospice and home care fraud in Los Angeles and suggested organized criminal involvement. Medicare is federally administered through CMS, while California agencies oversee many licensing and Medi-Cal functions, creating an easy blame game. The research available here does not independently verify Oz’s dollar figure, but it does document the political flashpoint it created.

Newsom responded by emphasizing the state’s enforcement record and by portraying federal criticism as misdirected given the split responsibilities. That debate matters because Medicare fraud is ultimately paid by federal taxpayers, and when Washington and Sacramento argue about who owns the problem, criminals keep working the seams. Conservative readers have seen this pattern in other areas—jurisdictional confusion becomes a shield against accountability, and the public is left sorting out who actually stopped the bleeding.

Civil Rights Complaint and the Risk of Turning Crime Into Ethnic Blame

Newsom filed a civil rights complaint accusing Oz of targeting Armenian Americans, and CBS Los Angeles reported community backlash and claims of economic harm, including a reported 30% sales drop at a bakery after the video circulated. Armenian American advocates and local officials argued that broad ethnic framing crosses a line even when fraud is real. The available reporting supports that the rhetoric, not the existence of fraud concerns, is what triggered the complaint.

The strongest takeaway from the record is that two things can be true at once: hospice fraud can be widespread enough to warrant federal and state crackdowns, and public officials still have a duty to avoid sweeping generalizations about ethnic communities. Conservatives can support aggressive prosecution without accepting sloppy public messaging that invites lawsuits and distractions. If government leaders want results, they should focus on evidence, charging decisions, and recoveries—not rhetoric that clouds the mission.

For families, the immediate stakes are personal. Hospice is supposed to be the final layer of dignity in care, and fraud corrodes trust while siphoning money that could serve legitimate patients. For taxpayers, the stakes are fiscal and constitutional in the limited-government sense: massive federal programs invite massive abuse unless oversight is relentless and transparent. The research here shows active enforcement and real political conflict, but it also leaves gaps that demand follow-up—especially on the precise scale of the alleged losses.

Sources:

In the four years since Governor Newsom’s new hospice provider ban took effect, California has revoked more than 280 licenses

Newsom files civil rights complaint accusing Dr. Oz of targeting Armenian Americans

CBS News California Investigates