Child Protection Hero’s Unbelievable Betrayal

A former South Carolina lawmaker’s shocking hypocrisy is exposed as he receives a lengthy sentence for distributing child sex abuse material.

Story Snapshot

Robert John “RJ” May III sentenced to 17.5 years for distributing child sex abuse material.

May, an advocate for child protection laws, was caught sharing over 220 explicit files.

Prosecutors highlighted May’s hypocrisy, seeking a 20-year sentence.

Victims’ families emphasize the lifelong trauma caused by the distribution of such materials.

Ex-Lawmaker’s Hypocrisy Unveiled

Robert John “RJ” May III, a former South Carolina Republican state representative, was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Known for his vocal support of child protection laws, May’s actions starkly contradicted his public persona. During a five-day spree in spring 2024, he shared over 220 files depicting child abuse, reported by the Kik messaging app to law enforcement authorities.

May’s prosecution highlighted the hypocrisy of a man who, while advocating against issues like transgender care for minors, privately engaged in the distribution of abhorrent materials. Prosecutors sought a 20-year sentence, arguing that May’s behavior constituted a severe betrayal of public trust and inflicted ongoing harm on the victims depicted in the materials.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

The U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie handed down the 17.5-year sentence, which included a $58,500 restitution order and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. May had pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing CSAM and faced a sentence that fell within federal guidelines of 17-22 years. The courtroom drama unfolded as May’s defense cited personal trauma and addiction as mitigating factors, but these arguments failed to sway the court’s decision significantly.

May’s sentencing closed a chapter on his legislative career, which had been marked by his resignation amid federal charges in early 2025. His fall from grace was a poignant reminder of the personal failings that can lurk beneath the surface of public figures.

Community Impact and Repercussions

The impact of May’s actions extends beyond his immediate sentencing. Victims and their families continue to experience profound trauma from the perpetual circulation of these materials. Moreover, May’s family suffers the consequences of his actions, enduring public shame and personal hardship. Politically, May’s conviction damages the credibility of the Republican rhetoric on child safety, especially amid debates around transgender care legislation.

The case also underscores the importance of holding public officials accountable for their actions, reinforcing the need for vigilance in combating the distribution of child sexual abuse material at a federal level. It serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of hypocrisy and the necessity of aligning public declarations with private conduct.

Sources:

Prosecutors want 20-year sentence for ex-South Carolina lawmaker for sharing child sex abuse videos

GOP lawmaker’s trans attacks and CSAM conviction

Former SC lawmaker sentenced to federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse material