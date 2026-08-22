Conservative Shock: Gay GOP Group Drops Trans

A leading gay conservative group just dropped transgender advocacy nationwide, drawing a hard line against policies they say harm women and kids.

Story Highlights

Log Cabin Republicans voted to focus only on lesbian, gay, and bisexual issues.

The group says the change follows member input and reflects conservative values.

Republican support for same-sex marriage has fallen sharply since 2022.

Critics call the decision an abandonment of transgender people.

Board Vote Refocuses Mission on LGB and Conservative Priorities

Log Cabin Republicans announced its board voted to “refine” the group’s mission to issues tied to sexual orientation and conservative values, explicitly defining itself as an LGB advocacy organization. The group said the decision followed significant discussion with members. Leaders framed the shift as a return to core principles and a response to concerns over youth medical procedures, school policies, and women’s sports. The organization stressed the move is not anti-trans, but a focus choice.

The group’s own statements called the change a win for children and common sense, signaling a pushback on policies that blur sex-based protections in schools and athletics. Leaders highlighted that equal dignity should not come at the expense of women’s safety, fairness in competition, or parental rights. The board’s language reflects broader conservative goals: protect kids, protect fairness, and respect free speech while rejecting coercive ideology in classrooms and agencies.

Wider Polling Shift Inside the GOP Helps Explain the Timing

Recent polling shows Republican support for same-sex marriage has dropped dramatically from mid-2020s highs. Surveys in 2026 report only about 37 percent of Republicans now back legal recognition of same-sex marriage, a sharp decline from majorities seen in 2021 and 2022. Acceptance of gay and lesbian relationships also fell. The party’s base is even more skeptical of transgender ideology, with minuscule moral approval reported among Republicans.

These numbers suggest the organization is adjusting to where many center-right voters are, not where media pressure wants them to be. When donors, activists, and grassroots parents move, advocacy groups often narrow their scope to keep credibility and access. That is what appears to be happening here: prioritize speech, conscience, parental rights, and sex-based protections first, and remove the policy fights that split coalitions and cost wins down-ballot.

Pushback From the Left and Internal History Acknowledged

Liberal and queer media blasted the decision, calling it a betrayal and an abandonment of transgender people. Critics argued the group had long included transgender advocacy, and that dropping it undermines earlier unity efforts. Those reports quoted activists who said the group is “pulling up the ladder,” even as Log Cabin Republicans insist they oppose hostility and support equal dignity without endorsing contested policies on minors, sports, and schools. The divide shows no sign of closing soon.

The Log Cabin Republicans voted to remove transgender advocacy from their national organization mission. Board members decided to focus the group exclusively on sexual orientation and conservative political principles. https://t.co/xhrjdYPAN6 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) August 24, 2026

Log Cabin Republicans’ leaders counter that focusing on sexual orientation and conservative values protects core freedoms while avoiding ideologies that erase biological sex and parental authority. They argue a clear line helps win elections, pass durable laws, and stop bureaucratic overreach. For many conservative readers, the message resonates: protect kids, defend fairness for women, and let families, not bureaucrats, make decisions. Expect state and local fights to follow, especially in school boards and athletics.

Sources:

cnn.com, yahoo.com, nytimes.com, en.wikipedia.org

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