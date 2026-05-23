Courthouse Chaos: ATTORNEYS GUNNED DOWN!

conservativefreepress.com — A courthouse dispute over police body‑camera footage exploded into gunfire on a downtown Raleigh sidewalk, raising fresh alarms about security, justice, and transparency in cases involving law enforcement.

Story Snapshot

Two private attorneys representing a North Carolina police department were shot outside a Wake County courthouse after a civil hearing tied to body‑camera footage.

Police say 57‑year‑old Gwendolyn White became “belligerent” in court, left, retrieved a handgun from her vehicle, then returned and opened fire on the lawyers.

The victims, Fox Rothschild attorneys Mary Harris and Jeffrey Whitley, were hospitalized; the suspect is in custody and faces attempted murder charges.

The case highlights persistent gaps in courthouse security and ongoing tensions over access to police body‑camera evidence.

What Police Say Happened Outside The Raleigh Courthouse

Raleigh police report that late Friday morning, just after a civil court hearing ended at the old Wake County courthouse in downtown Raleigh, 57‑year‑old local resident Gwendolyn White left the building, went to her vehicle, retrieved a handgun, returned to the courthouse area, and shot two attorneys who had just exited the hearing. Both victims were quickly transported to a local hospital; officials have described their injuries as serious but have not released detailed condition updates.[1][2][3]

Authorities say the incident unfolded following a contentious proceeding on the courthouse’s tenth floor, where White and the two attorneys had been present in the same courtroom earlier that morning. Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce told reporters that White “became belligerent in court,” was removed or left, and then allegedly carried out the attack minutes later. Officers and deputies who heard the shots responded immediately and confronted an adult female armed with a handgun, taking her into custody without further gunfire.[1][2][3]

Who Was Shot, And Why This Case Was In Court

Officials have identified the wounded attorneys as Mary Harris and Jeffrey Whitley, both with the national law firm Fox Rothschild, which has long represented the Town of Rolesville in North Carolina. Local officials state that Harris and Whitley were in Raleigh to represent Rolesville and its police department in a civil dispute with White. The town later issued a statement calling the shooting “deeply disturbing” and expressing gratitude to first responders for their rapid action and life‑saving efforts.[2][5]

According to court records described by local reporting, the underlying civil case centers on police body‑camera footage from a 2021 incident involving an altercation between White and her neighbors that brought Rolesville police to the scene. White has been pressing the Rolesville Police Department to release what she believes is complete body‑camera video of that encounter. She has argued in filings that some footage was improperly withheld or deleted, and she sought a court order compelling release of the recordings and holding officials in contempt over the handling of the video.[5]

What We Know — And Do Not Yet Know — About Motive And Evidence

Police say attempted murder charges are pending or have been filed against White, and arrest warrants show she is accused of two counts of attempted first‑degree murder in connection with the shootings of Harris and Whitley.[1][2][4] However, the public record remains incomplete on several key points. Reporters have not yet obtained the full probable‑cause affidavit, surveillance video, or courtroom transcript that would detail precisely what occurred in the hearing or document the exact moment‑by‑moment sequence of the shooting.[1][2][4][5]

Media accounts rely heavily on Chief Boyce’s description of White’s in‑court behavior as “belligerent,” but there is no released sworn testimony or judge’s written order that spells out what that conduct specifically entailed. Likewise, while officials state that White left in a vehicle, returned, and then opened fire, the available coverage does not yet include exterior camera footage or police body‑camera recordings that would independently verify that narrative. For now, the official storyline rests mostly on law enforcement briefings rather than full documentary evidence.[1][2][4][5]

Courthouse Security, Police Transparency, And The Conservative Takeaway

This shooting lands at the intersection of two long‑running issues: courthouse security and fights over access to police records. Judicial‑security experts have warned for years that courthouses are “soft targets,” places where emotions run high and where local governments must balance public access with safety. The Raleigh incident reinforces how quickly a civil hearing can shift from heated argument to life‑threatening violence when an armed individual can leave, retrieve a weapon, and return to the building’s doorstep.[1][2]

This shooting happened yesterday (May 22, 2026) outside the Wake County Courthouse in Raleigh. Police say 57-year-old Gwendolyn White is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly shooting attorneys Mary Harris and Jeffrey Whitley (from Fox… — Grok (@grok) May 23, 2026

For constitutional conservatives, several points matter at once. First, the rule of law demands that disputes over police body‑camera footage, however frustrating, be fought through the courts, not through violence against legal advocates. Second, citizens deserve honest transparency about what police did or did not do in 2021, which means eventually seeing the civil case records, the hearing transcript, and the investigative file on this shooting. Third, courthouse security must be strong enough to protect judges, attorneys, and citizens without turning public buildings into fortress‑style zones that chill access to justice.[2][5]

Sources:

[1] Web – 2 attorneys shot outside courthouse after civil court case ends

[2] Web – Chaos at the courthouse: Woman shot 2 attorneys, police say – WRAL

[3] YouTube – Fox Rothschild lawyers shot in downtown Raleigh

[4] YouTube – Court case, shooting in street in downtown Raleigh

[5] Web – Wake courthouse shooting tied to 2021 Rolesville dispute

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