Meta’s $26.8B Profit — 8,000 Jobs JUST Axed!

conservativefreepress.com — Meta just cut 8,000 jobs while sitting on $26.8 billion in quarterly profit — and the company says it’s only getting started.

Story Snapshot

Meta eliminated roughly 10% of its global workforce — about 8,000 employees — starting in May 2026, framing the cuts as an efficiency move to fund artificial intelligence investment.

The layoffs came despite Meta reporting $56.31 billion in revenue and $26.8 billion in net income for the first quarter of 2026, raising questions about whether the cuts were truly necessary.

Beyond the 8,000 job losses, Meta also canceled approximately 6,000 open positions, bringing the total labor market impact to roughly 14,000 roles eliminated.

Employee morale has cratered, with workers reportedly hoping to be laid off just to collect severance and health coverage, while executives remain unaffected.

Profitable Company, Pink Slips Anyway

Meta notified approximately 8,000 employees — about 10% of its 78,000-person global workforce — that their jobs were being eliminated, with notifications going out in May 2026. [1] The company’s Chief People Officer, Janelle Gale, told staff in an internal memo that the cuts were “part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we’re making.” [1] Those other investments center almost entirely on artificial intelligence infrastructure and development.

What makes this round of layoffs stand out is the financial backdrop. Meta reported $56.31 billion in revenue and $26.8 billion in net income for the first quarter of 2026. [4] These are not the numbers of a company fighting for survival. They are the numbers of one of the most profitable corporations on earth choosing to shed workers while redirecting capital toward a strategic priority — AI — that company leadership has decided matters more than headcount stability for existing employees. [1][3]

🚨 Emails sent to affected employees said the layoffs are part of a "continued effort to run the company more efficiently" and thanked them for their contributions to Meta. It also gives guidance on severance, visas, and access to company systems. — Business Insider #AI #Meta — eric (@kinolina) May 20, 2026

The Real Scope of the Cuts

The headline figure of 8,000 layoffs understates the full impact. Meta simultaneously canceled roughly 6,000 open job requisitions, meaning the total number of positions removed from the labor market reaches approximately 14,000. [1] For workers who had applied or were in the hiring pipeline, those opportunities simply vanished. The combined effect signals a deliberate and coordinated workforce reduction strategy rather than a targeted trimming of underperformers or redundant roles.

Meta’s severance package for U.S. employees includes 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, along with continued health coverage. [4] On paper, that compares favorably to many corporate layoff packages. But critics point out that Meta’s median total compensation had already dropped from $417,000 to $388,000, and that a fixed severance formula can fall well short of what workers actually lose when equity vesting schedules, bonuses, and career trajectories are cut short. [3] For employees whose pay was heavily weighted toward stock grants, the cash package may cover only a fraction of what they expected to earn.

Morale in Freefall, More Cuts Threatened

Inside Meta, the human cost of the layoffs is visible. One Instagram employee quoted in reporting captured the sentiment bluntly: “Everyone is unhappy. The only people who are not unhappy are literally executives.” [3] Other workers reportedly said they hoped to be among those laid off specifically so they could collect severance pay and maintain health insurance coverage — a telling sign of how badly trust between the company and its workforce has eroded. [3]

The situation may not be over. Reports indicate Meta has signaled the possibility of additional reductions later in the summer, compounding anxiety among employees who survived this round. [3] The company has also reportedly cut the stock portion of annual raises by 5%, adding to a broader sense that rank-and-file workers are being asked to absorb the costs of Meta’s AI ambitions. [3] Meanwhile, the company has publicly recruited top AI talent with compensation packages reportedly reaching nine figures — a contrast that has not gone unnoticed by the workers being shown the door.

A Pattern Bigger Than Meta

Meta’s moves fit a pattern playing out across the technology sector. Major companies that overhired during the pandemic boom years have spent 2022 through 2026 cutting headcount while simultaneously pouring money into artificial intelligence. The language is nearly identical across firms: “efficiency,” “leaner operating model,” “strategic reinvestment.” [1][2] What differs at Meta is the scale and the stark contrast between the company’s extraordinary profitability and its decision to eliminate thousands of jobs to fund the next phase of growth.

For ordinary Americans watching this unfold, the story touches a nerve that crosses political lines. Whether you lean left or right, the image of one of the world’s richest companies cutting thousands of middle-class jobs while executives remain untouched — and while recruiting elite AI engineers for enormous pay packages — looks less like a business necessity and more like a reminder of who the system is actually designed to protect. The workers being laid off by email built the platforms that generated those record profits. That reality is hard to square with the language of efficiency.

Sources:

[1] Web – Meta informs staff of layoffs affecting 8000 employees amid AI push

[2] YouTube – Meta 8000 Employee Layoffs – AI Isn’t Causing This

[3] YouTube – Meta 8000 Employee Layoffs Destroy Morale

[4] Web – Meta to lay off 8000 employees on May 20 – The Economic Times

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