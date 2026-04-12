COURTROOM Chaos: NOTABLE ACTOR’S Outburst Shocks All

In a courtroom drama unfolding in Las Vegas, former actor Nathan Chasing Horse disrupts proceedings, highlighting the ongoing challenge of addressing alleged abuses against Native women.

Story Overview

Nathan Chasing Horse, known for his role in ‘Dances with Wolves’, disrupts court by demanding to fire his attorney.

Judge Jessica Peterson orders his removal and confirms the trial will proceed next week.

Chasing Horse faces 21 sexual abuse charges, including accusations of exploiting his “medicine man” status.

The case underscores tensions within Indigenous communities over alleged exploitation by spiritual leaders.

Nathan Chasing Horse Disrupts Court Proceedings

On Monday, actor Nathan Chasing Horse, famous for his role in the 1990 film “Dances with Wolves,” caused a commotion in a Las Vegas courtroom. The disruption occurred when he demanded to fire his defense attorney, Craig Mueller, citing infrequent visits and untimely filings. Judge Jessica Peterson removed Chasing Horse from the proceedings but affirmed that his trial on 21 sexual abuse charges would start the following Monday.

The charges against Chasing Horse include allegations of assaulting women and girls, some as young as 13, and filming the abuse. Chasing Horse, who once captivated audiences as a young actor, is now accused of using his “medicine man” persona to manipulate and exploit Native women in a cult-like setting. These allegations span multiple states, including Nevada, Montana, and South Dakota, and have sent shockwaves through Indigenous communities.

Allegations and Courtroom Drama

Chasing Horse’s legal troubles began following a police tip in October 2022, which prompted a multi-state investigation. A SWAT raid at his North Las Vegas home in January 2023 uncovered evidence of his alleged crimes. Despite his past celebrity, Chasing Horse’s influence among Native communities reportedly allowed him to lead a cult called “The Circle,” where he groomed young girls by exploiting his spiritual authority.

The courtroom drama is emblematic of the broader challenges faced by authorities in prosecuting cases involving cultural and spiritual exploitation. While Chasing Horse vehemently denies all charges, the prosecution is determined to seek justice for the alleged victims, many of whom are Native women seeking closure after years of silence.

The Implications for Indigenous Communities

The trial has profound implications for Indigenous communities, where Chasing Horse once held significant sway. His fall from grace underscores the potential for abuse within traditional spiritual practices when wielded by charismatic leaders. The case also highlights the need for vigilance against such exploitation, ensuring that cultural traditions are not manipulated for personal gain.

As the trial proceeds, the attention of both legal experts and the public remains fixed on the outcome. A conviction could set a legal precedent for prosecuting similar abuses, strengthening protections for vulnerable communities. The trial’s progression will be closely monitored as it unfolds in the coming weeks.

Sources:

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse – Wikipedia

Nathan Chasing Horse thrown out of court – CBS News

Nathan Chasing Horse – IMDb

Alleged victim of Nathan Chasing Horse speaks out – ABC News