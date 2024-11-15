Croatian Health Minister Dismissed: Unraveling Scandal’s Ripple Effects

Croatia’s Prime Minister takes strong action against corruption by dismissing Health Minister amidst a scandal prompting legal scrutiny.

At a Glance

Prime Minister Andrej Plenković fired Health Minister Vili Beroš after his arrest in a corruption probe.

European Public Prosecutor’s Office investigates alleged bribery and misuse of power involving Beroš.

The scheme allegedly inflated costs by over 600,000 euros, impacting Croatia’s state budget.

The opposition plans to call for a vote of no confidence due to the scandal.

Arrests in Croatia’s Health Sector

Prime Minister Andrej Plenković dismissed Health Minister Vili Beroš following his arrest in a corruption investigation conducted by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Zagreb. This investigation focuses on alleged misconduct in the Croatian health sector involving bribery, abuse of power, and money laundering. Eight individuals, including Beroš, are under scrutiny.

The financial implications are significant, with costs purportedly increasing by over 600,000 euros, which affects the national budget. The Croatian state’s attorney general, Ivan Turudic, revealed Beroš is suspected of influence peddling, not direct bribery, and criticized the EPPO for bypassing Croatian prosecutors in their investigations.

Government Response

Prime Minister Plenković emphasized the government’s firm stance on corruption. “This morning, former (health) minister Vili Beros and two other individuals were arrested as part of an operation,” he stated. He expressed strong views against exploiting positions within the healthcare system for personal gain.

“As prime minister, I am personally appalled by the idea that anyone in the healthcare system would use their position either for personal enrichment or to favour someone else within the healthcare system.” – Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic

State Secretary Irena Hrstić has taken over as the interim Health Minister as the government searches for a permanent replacement. Meanwhile, the opposition has expressed intentions to initiate a vote of no-confidence in response to the scandal.

Legal Denials and Historical Context

Vili Beroš, through his lawyer Laura Valković, denies any criminal wrongdoing associated with these allegations. “Beroš completely denies any criminal responsibility,” Valković said, underscoring his position while the legal procedures unfold.

“Beroš completely denies any criminal responsibility.” – Valković

This incident is part of a broader context of corruption challenges faced within the Croatian health sector, where public discontent arises due to perceived conflicts of interest, including public hospital doctors involved with private clinics. Previous ministers from the ruling HDZ party have also resigned amid similar allegations since 2016, indicating a recurring pattern within the political framework.

