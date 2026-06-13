FDA Vaccine Chief OUSTED After Weeks

Two top FDA vaccine leaders cycled out in four months, raising fresh questions about whether Washington can keep science independent while still delivering fast, life-saving treatments.

Story Snapshot

Dr. Vinay Prasad resigned in late July 2025 after less than three months as the FDA’s top vaccine regulator, with reports indicating he was pushed out after repeated controversies.

Prasad’s exit followed the forced resignation of his predecessor, Dr. Peter Marks, who led the same division and said he faced pressure tied to vaccine-safety data disputes.

Gene therapy decisions—especially around Duchenne muscular dystrophy—became flashpoints between stricter safety caution and demands for faster patient access.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s promised “investigations” into children’s shots and agency moves affecting vaccine research and advisory meetings added to the turbulence.

Prasad’s abrupt departure and the official explanation

Dr. Vinay Prasad joined the FDA in May 2025 to run the agency’s vaccine oversight operation, then resigned in late July—an unusually short tenure for such a high-stakes role. An HHS spokesperson said Prasad stepped down to “spend more time with his family” and to avoid being “a distraction.” Separate reporting, citing people familiar with the situation, said he was ousted after a string of disputes tied to his decisions and prior statements.

Those prior statements became part of the political storm around him. Reports said Prasad drew fire from right-leaning activists, including Laura Loomer, over past comments criticizing President Trump and praising Sen. Bernie Sanders. That blowback mattered because the administration has previously shown it will remove officials after loyalty concerns are raised publicly. In this environment, a regulator’s credibility can become as much about trust and alignment as technical expertise.

Gene therapy became the pressure point: safety pauses vs. access demands

Prasad’s most visible disputes involved gene therapies, where the FDA must balance urgency against irreversible risk. Reporting pointed to a safety issue with the only approved gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy: shipments were briefly halted after patient deaths, then resumed after intense pushback from affected families. Prasad also sent rejection letters to three small biotech firms seeking approvals for new gene therapies, signaling a tougher posture that rattled companies and patient advocates.

The conflict is real and not easily reduced to slogans. Families facing terminal or degenerative disease often want quicker access, and Republicans have long favored broader pathways—highlighted by President Trump’s first-term “Right to Try” law expanding access to experimental drugs. But the FDA’s legitimacy depends on predictable standards, transparent data, and consistent enforcement. When a regulator tightens the screws suddenly, it can protect patients—or create uncertainty that slows investment and research.

Marks’ forced resignation and allegations of political pressure

Prasad’s short stint followed the March 2025 exit of Dr. Peter Marks, the previous leader of the same FDA division overseeing vaccines, gene therapies, and the blood supply. Reports said Marks was told he would be fired if he did not resign. In a resignation letter obtained by STAT, Marks accused HHS leadership of preferring “subservient confirmation” over “truth and transparency,” language that underscores how bitter the internal dispute became.

Marks’ departure also highlighted how high the institutional stakes are. He was described as well regarded by former FDA leaders and biotech executives and had overseen a significant rise in gene-therapy approvals. At the same time, he faced criticism from different sides across different administrations—too slow for some, too fast for others—showing how difficult it is to regulate cutting-edge medicine in a politicized era. That context matters as leadership turnover accelerates.

RFK Jr.’s influence and the fight over vaccine data and advisory processes

The broader backdrop includes President Trump’s appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS Secretary and the resulting reshaping of vaccine policy debates. Reports said Kennedy promised to “investigate” children’s shots and that agencies under his watch terminated vaccine-related research and canceled meetings of vaccine advisers. Those moves, combined with leadership churn, risk undermining continuity in how federal health agencies evaluate evidence and communicate risk to the public.

Trump administration's embattled FDA vaccine chief is leaving — again – CBS News https://t.co/5DJE9nBD7h — Susan Henderson (@SusanHe02044156) March 7, 2026

For conservatives who watched the Biden era expand bureaucracy, spending, and top-down mandates, the lesson here is not that politics should run medicine—but that government power always attracts politics. A stable FDA should protect patients from bad science and corporate shortcuts while resisting ideological pressure from any side. With two departures in four months, the administration’s next choice will determine whether the agency restores predictable standards or stays stuck in a cycle of resignations and backlash.

Sources:

https://thedailyrecord.com/2025/07/30/fda-vaccine-chief-vinay-prasad-resigns-controversy/

https://www.statnews.com/2025/03/28/fda-peter-marks-cber-director-resigns-rfk-jr/

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/health/article/2025/04/08/ex-fda-vaccine-chief-says-he-was-forced-out-after-trying-to-protect-vaccine-safety-data-from-rfk-jr_6739942_14.html