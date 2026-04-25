DEADLY Mall Fire TRAPS 60+ People

A devastating mall fire in Pakistan’s largest city exposes the deadly consequences of poor building standards and inadequate emergency response, leaving over 60 people missing as rescue efforts continue amid structural collapse warnings.

Story Snapshot

Death toll reaches 17 in Karachi’s Gul Plaza fire with over 60 still missing

Circuit breaker malfunction ignited blaze that destroyed 1,200 shops

Poor ventilation and flammable materials accelerated fire spread for 24+ hours

Angry crowds protested government response when mayor visited disaster site

Catastrophic Fire Engulfs Major Shopping Complex

The Gul Plaza shopping mall fire erupted at 10:38 p.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, in Karachi’s downtown Saddar district. Police Chief Javed Alam Odho identified a circuit breaker malfunction as the probable cause of the blaze that rapidly consumed the multistory complex housing approximately 1,200 shops. The building’s poor ventilation system and dense layout filled with flammable merchandise created a perfect storm for devastation, trapping dozens of people inside the sprawling commercial center.

Firefighting operations stretched beyond 24 hours as crews battled flames that spread from ground-floor shops to upper levels throughout Saturday night. The complex’s construction design, combined with inventory including carpets, blankets, and resin-based items, fueled the fire’s intensity and hampered rescue efforts. Thick smoke filled the mall due to inadequate ventilation, significantly slowing firefighters’ ability to reach trapped individuals and conduct search operations.

Rising Death Toll Reveals Rescue Challenges

Casualty figures continue climbing as rescue teams navigate dangerous structural conditions. Reports indicate the death toll has reached 17, with over 60 people still missing and approximately 20 injured. Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed confirmed rising fatality numbers to media outlets, while authorities warn the count may increase further as search operations progress through unstable debris and collapsed building sections.

Rescue workers face ongoing hazards from the building’s deteriorating structure, which threatens further collapse. Teams entered the complex Monday using temporary ladders to search for victims, but officials caution that large sections of the building remain dangerously unstable. The extensive structural damage has transformed what began as firefighting operations into a complex search-and-recovery mission requiring specialized equipment and extreme caution.

Public Outrage Targets Government Response

Shop owners and families of missing persons gathered at the disaster site, expressing frustration over emergency response times and safety standards. When Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited the scene, angry crowds erupted in anti-government chants, protesting what they perceived as inadequate fire department response. One devastated shop owner lamented losing “20 years of hard work, all gone,” highlighting the economic devastation facing hundreds of merchants whose livelihoods disappeared in the flames.

This tragedy raises serious questions about building code enforcement and fire safety standards in Pakistan’s commercial districts. The incident potentially ranks among Karachi’s deadliest fires, though it remains less severe than the 2012 industrial fire that killed over 260 people. Police Chief Odho acknowledged uncertainty about rescue timelines, stating authorities cannot provide a definitive completion date for recovery efforts, underscoring the disaster’s ongoing humanitarian impact.

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Death toll in Karachi mall fire jumps to 11

Death toll in Karachi mall fire jumps to 11

2026 Gul Plaza Shopping Mall fire

Death toll at 14 as search continues after Pakistan’s Karachi mall fire