Dem Election Boss BUSTED Over Blatant CAMPAIGN LIE

A powerful Democrat election official in Colorado has been caught inflating her Supreme Court credentials while running for attorney general, reviving deep fears about honesty and power inside the left’s election machine.

Story Snapshot

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold repeatedly claimed she “argued” at the U.S. Supreme Court to keep Trump off the ballot, but court records show she never did.

Local fact-checkers and legal experts say her statements misrepresent basic courtroom experience as she now runs for state attorney general.

The controversy exposes how 14th Amendment “insurrection” schemes tried to erase voters’ choices until the Supreme Court unanimously shut them down.

For conservatives, Griswold’s spin reinforces long‑standing concerns about Democrat election officials, ballot access, and respect for constitutional limits.

A Supreme Court claim that fell apart under scrutiny

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold built part of her 2026 campaign for attorney general on a dramatic line: that she “argued” before the United States Supreme Court that Donald Trump should not be eligible for president. That claim appeared in a December 2025 fundraising email and again during a March 2, 2026 virtual event with Longmont Area Democrats, presented as a central credential to prove she is a seasoned constitutional fighter ready to be the state’s top lawyer.

A Colorado Democrat Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Liehttps://t.co/cpNxNxTWJl — ETM (@1exposethemedia) March 7, 2026

Denver’s 9News reviewed the record and found that while Griswold was a named party in Trump v. Anderson, she never stood at the lectern, never faced questioning from the justices, and never actually argued the case. The oral argument was delivered by Colorado Solicitor General Shannon Stevenson, working out of Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office, which also handled the briefs. Legal analyst Scott Robinson, who has argued at the Court himself, labeled Griswold’s claim inaccurate and a misrepresentation.

How Trump v. Anderson became a test of constitutional limits

The case that Griswold tried to wrap herself in started after January 6, when activists pushed a theory that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment could be used to disqualify Trump from the ballot as an “insurrectionist.” In Colorado, Republican and unaffiliated plaintiffs sued, and Griswold’s office became the vehicle for keeping Trump off the primary ballot. The Colorado Supreme Court accepted that theory for a time, effectively letting state officials and judges decide who Republican voters could choose as their nominee.

When the U.S. Supreme Court took up the dispute as Trump v. Anderson in early 2024, all nine justices pushed back on that attempted end run around voters. In a unanimous decision, the Court held that states cannot unilaterally bar federal candidates under Section 3 and that enforcement power rests with Congress, not ambitious state officials. For many conservatives, that ruling did more than restore Trump to the Colorado ballot. It put a constitutional brake on blue‑state efforts to weaponize vague “insurrection” charges as a shortcut to defeat political opponents without winning arguments or elections.

Why Griswold’s résumé inflation worries conservatives about power and truth

Now that Griswold is seeking the attorney general’s office, courtroom experience is not a cosmetic talking point; it is the core of the job. Townhall and other outlets highlight that she appears to have little actual trial or appellate experience compared with her Democratic primary rivals, which makes the temptation to borrow the stature of Supreme Court oral argument all the more glaring. In the legal world, falsely implying that you have argued before the nation’s highest court is not a minor slip, it is a serious inflation of one of the profession’s rarest credentials.

For a conservative audience already skeptical of the left’s election bureaucracy, that matters. This is the same official who stood behind an effort to strike Trump from the ballot until the Supreme Court unanimously said she and other state actors had gone too far. When that track record is paired with a misleading claim about Supreme Court experience, it feeds a broader concern: that some Democrat election officials are willing to blur facts, stretch constitutional limits, and centralize power in their own hands, all while insisting they are merely “saving democracy.”

What this episode signals for election integrity and 2026 battles

So far, there is no sign of a formal ethics complaint, but the political and cultural impact is already visible. Democrat primary opponents can now question Griswold’s honesty and readiness for the courtroom. Conservative activists and media have a fresh example when they warn that those who oversee elections must be held to the highest standard of truth. And voters who watched years of ballot games, censorship fights, and lawfare against Trump see another data point that confirms their instincts about double standards.

At a deeper level, the story underlines why Trump’s supporters pushed so hard for a return to constitutional basics after the Biden years. When the Supreme Court unanimously stopped states from unilaterally banning federal candidates, it was a victory not just for one man, but for the principle that the people—not bureaucrats, not partisan secretaries of state—ultimately decide who sits in the Oval Office. Griswold’s embellished narrative is a reminder of how fragile that principle can be when those in power forget their limits.

Sources:

A Colorado Dem Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Lie

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis sparks backlash after raising clemency questions in Tina Peters case