DEVASTATING Blow Leaves Iran Defenseless Against Trump

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is quietly preparing for succession as the Trump administration weighs military strikes against the Islamic Republic, raising urgent questions about the regime’s survival amid unprecedented threats from within and without.

Story Snapshot

Khamenei, 86, has retreated to a fortified underground bunker amid deteriorating health and fears of US attacks

His son Massoud has assumed day-to-day control of the Leader’s Office without official succession designation

The regime faces a perfect storm of military weakness, economic collapse, and mass protests following devastating June 2025 Israeli strikes

No clear succession mechanism exists, raising concerns about power vacuum and regime stability

Regime Vulnerability Exposed by Israeli Strikes

The June 2025 twelve-day war between Iran and Israel dealt a catastrophic blow to the Iranian regime’s military capabilities and prestige. Israeli forces penetrated Iranian territory with impunity, killing senior IRGC commander Hossein Salami, chief of general staff Mohammad Bagheri, and dozens of nuclear scientists. The strikes devastated air defense systems and depleted missile stockpiles, exposing Iran’s inability to defend itself against a determined adversary. Khamenei retreated to a hardened bunker during the conflict, relaying orders through a single aide for nine critical days—an unprecedented isolation that revealed the regime’s panic and disarray.

The war’s aftermath has been equally damaging to regime legitimacy. Public confidence in the Islamic Republic’s strength evaporated as Iranians witnessed their military’s humiliation. Combined with crushing economic sanctions over nuclear and ballistic missile programs, the conflict triggered soaring inflation and sent the Iranian rial plummeting to historic lows. By late December 2025, mass nationwide protests erupted—larger, more sustained, and deadlier than previous uprisings. This represents precisely the kind of government overreach and failed policies that drive populations to demand change, yet the regime responds only with brutal repression.

Succession Planning Without a Kingmaker

Khamenei’s health has deteriorated significantly since his 2014 prostate cancer surgery, with reports indicating advanced cognitive impairment and even coma-like episodes. His once-lengthy speeches have become truncated and raspy. Most tellingly, in February 2026 he missed the annual Air Force Day celebrations for the first time in thirty-seven years—an absence that cannot be dismissed as routine. His public appearances have become rare, typically unannounced, and no longer broadcast live. His recent Friday speech denouncing protesters as “vandals” supported by Israel and the United States was pre-recorded rather than delivered in person.

Behind the scenes, informal succession arrangements appear to be developing. Massoud Khamenei, the Supreme Leader’s third son, has quietly assumed day-to-day management of the Leader’s Office and now serves as the primary communication channel with government bodies. This organizational shift suggests the regime recognizes the need for continuity planning, yet no official successor has been designated. The contrast with 1989 is stark: when Ayatollah Khomeini died, Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani orchestrated Khamenei’s rise as a capable “kingmaker.” Today, no such figure exists to manage the transition, creating dangerous uncertainty about who will wield power when Khamenei dies.

Regime Faces Perfect Storm of Challenges

The Islamic Republic confronts what analysts describe as unprecedented factional fighting and decision-making paralysis precisely when it needs decisive action. The military and security apparatus—the regime’s traditional power base—has been significantly weakened. The IRGC leadership was decapitated by Israeli strikes, and Iran’s deterrent capability has been severely compromised. Meanwhile, reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian lacks the power to deliver economic reforms demanded by protesters, leaving the population trapped between empty promises and worsening conditions. This combination of military vulnerability, economic collapse, and domestic unrest creates structural weaknesses that threaten the regime’s long-term viability.

Khamenei has moved into a fortified underground shelter in Tehran with connected tunnels following assessments of heightened US attack risk under the Trump administration. This isolation reflects fears that are well-founded: the regime that has spent decades funding terrorism, pursuing nuclear weapons, and threatening American interests now faces potential military consequences. Iranian-American academic Vali Nasr observes the Islamic Republic is “now in a situation of great difficulty going forward,” while the Council on Foreign Relations notes that “change is imminent” given Khamenei’s age and intensifying pressure. Analysts warn the regime is “only buying time”—temporary suppression of protests does not address underlying vulnerabilities. The absence of a clear succession mechanism comparable to 1989 means the next transition could be chaotic, potentially opening opportunities for the Iranian people to finally break free from four decades of authoritarian rule.

Sources:

Khamenei’s Eclipse: Absolute Rule Crumbles Into Paralysis and Infighting in Iran – Stimson Center

Iran’s Supreme Leader under pressure as protests intensify – YNet News

Leadership Transition in Iran – Council on Foreign Relations

What happened to Khamenei? Iran’s Supreme Leader’s unprecedented no-show at military event fuels rumours – The Week

Iran Update: February 23, 2026 – Critical Threats Project

Iran Update: February 17, 2026 – Institute for the Study of War