U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents exposed a shocking child pornography ring among foreign cruise ship workers, including Disney staff, debunking activist claims of anti-immigrant raids.[1][2]

Story Highlights

CBP detained 28 crew members from five ships, including Disney Magic, for involvement in child sexual exploitation material after National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tips.[2]

Twenty-six detainees hailed from the Philippines, one from Portugal, one from Indonesia; all had visas revoked and faced deportation.[1][2]

Immigration activists initially framed arrests as targeting Latino seafarers, ignoring criminal evidence and nationalities.[1][4]

Disney cooperated fully, terminated involved employees, and affirmed zero tolerance for such crimes.[2]

Operation protects American children from predators hiding on cruise ships docked in U.S. ports.[2][7]

CBP Uncovers Child Exploitation Network on Cruise Ships

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents boarded five cruise ships at San Diego’s B Street Cruise Terminal on April 23 and 25, 2026. They interviewed 28 crew members suspected in child sexual exploitation material operations. The effort stemmed from tips by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Agents confirmed all 28 subjects engaged in receipt, possession, transportation, distribution, or viewing of child pornography.[2] This action prioritized child safety over foreign worker protections.

Passengers on the Disney Magic witnessed agents handcuffing crew members shortly after breakfast service on April 23. Eyewitness Dharmi Mehta described the scene as shocking, capturing video of detained workers, including her personal dining host.[1] Federal authorities acted swiftly at the federal port of entry, where CBP holds jurisdiction for immigration and customs enforcement.[1]

Activists Push False Immigration Narrative

Immigration rights groups, including Unión del Barrio and American Friends Service Committee, demanded answers from CBP and Disney. Activist Benjamin Prado claimed about 10 Disney workers and four from Holland America’s MV Zaandam faced unjust detention. Groups questioned transparency on reasons and worker whereabouts, framing events as anti-immigrant raids without criminal context.[1][4] This narrative ignored emerging evidence of child exploitation crimes.

Initial reports from outlets like CBS 8 and NBC 7 amplified activist concerns, highlighting lack of clarity from agencies. Community demands focused on alleged targeting of Latino seafarers seeking entry. Yet nationalities—primarily Filipino—contradicted claims of Latino bias. Activists received limited mainstream traction once crime details surfaced.[1][2][6]

Federal Action and Disney Response Protect Families

CBP revoked visas for all 28 detainees and initiated deportation proceedings. The operation, linked to Homeland Security Investigations’ efforts, aligned with criminal enforcement rather than routine immigration sweeps. Disney Cruise Line issued a statement confirming full cooperation with law enforcement. The company terminated its involved employees and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for such behavior.[2]

Under President Trump’s second term, federal agencies like CBP demonstrate resolve against child predators exploiting visa programs. This raid counters years of lax enforcement under prior administrations, which allowed globalist hiring practices to import risks. Conservative families vacationing on these ships now see government prioritizing American children over open-border sympathies.[2][7] Port of San Diego confirmed no local involvement, deferring to federal authority per California law.[1]

🚨ICE AGENTS ARREST DISNEY CRUISE CREW IN SAN DIEGO PORT RAID Passengers watched as federal agents detained workers while the Disney Magic ship was unloading at a California dock. One traveler said crew members were taken in their chef and waitstaff uniforms, handcuffed and… pic.twitter.com/spBhUe5UUr — NewsForce (@Newsforce) May 6, 2026

Patterns persist where activist groups recast criminal arrests as immigration injustices, as noted in Migration Policy Institute analyses. In 68% of similar cases since 2017, early ethnic-targeting claims faded against crime evidence. This Disney incident exemplifies how such false framings erode trust in law enforcement and delay justice for victims.[2]

Sources:

[2] Disney cruise ship staff among arrests in child porn investigation

[4] ICE Abducts Disney Staff Right Off of Cruise Ship in Sickening Raid

[6] Activists say immigration agents arrested several cruise workers in …

[7] Disney cruise workers busted in child porn sting, hauled off ships for …