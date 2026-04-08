EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin urges climate skeptics to “celebrate vindication” after repealing the Obama-era endangerment finding, delivering what the Trump administration calls the largest deregulatory victory in U.S. history.

Story Highlights

Trump EPA revokes 2009 endangerment finding, stripping legal basis for federal greenhouse gas regulations under the Clean Air Act.

Zeldin speaks at climate-skeptic conference for the first time as EPA chief, validating long-held doubts about climate alarmism.

Administration projects $1.3 trillion in taxpayer savings by eliminating emission standards for vehicles from 2012-2027 and beyond.

Fossil fuel sector gains relief from compliance costs, boosting energy affordability amid past renewable policy failures.

Critics warn of health risks, but legal challenges loom over the repeal’s foundation.

Repeal of the 2009 Endangerment Finding

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced the revocation of the 2009 endangerment finding on February 12, 2026. This Obama-era determination classified six greenhouse gases as threats to public health, enabling Clean Air Act regulations on vehicles, power plants, and other sources for 16 years. The Trump administration’s action ends that authority, freeing industries from federal emission mandates. Zeldin described prior policies as driven by “fear-mongering climate alarmists,” prioritizing common sense over what he called climate change religion.

Zeldin’s Direct Appeal to Climate Skeptics

Zeldin told climate skeptics to “celebrate vindication” after the repeal, marking a historic shift. He became the first EPA administrator to speak at a climate-skeptic conference in April 2026. This engagement validates skeptics who questioned the scientific consensus behind the original finding. Zeldin defended the move to CBS News, insisting it follows legal constraints ignored by Obama and Biden EPAs. The administration frames this as benefiting all Americans through reduced costs and restored consumer choice.

Economic and Regulatory Wins for Americans

The repeal promises over $1.3 trillion in savings for taxpayers by eliminating greenhouse gas standards for vehicles and engines from model years 2012 to 2027 and beyond. Fossil fuel companies gain reduced compliance burdens, strengthening coal and oil against renewables hampered by past high energy costs. Automakers can produce affordable vehicles without efficiency penalties. Consumers benefit from lower prices, countering inflation from prior fiscal mismanagement and globalist policies. This aligns with America First priorities under President Trump’s second term.

Stakeholders like energy firms celebrate the relief, while the administration highlights how fossil fuels have lifted billions from poverty. Republicans in control of Congress support this deregulatory push against Democrat obstruction.

Opposition and Legal Hurdles Ahead

Health and environmental groups oppose the repeal, warning of increased disease, death, and climate instability from higher emissions. Scientists cite peer-reviewed evidence of greenhouse gas risks to public health. Legal experts question the repeal’s viability, noting courts may reject challenges to climate science as a basis. E&E News reports a Department of Energy analysis by skeptics created vulnerabilities, though EPA insists the action is purely legal. Communities near power plants face potential air pollution rises.

Broader effects favor traditional energy over green tech incentives, undermining international climate pacts but prioritizing U.S. sovereignty. Both conservatives frustrated by woke agendas and liberals wary of elite overreach may see this as government failing core duties to everyday Americans.

Sources:

The New Lede: Citing climate alarmists

WFTV: Zeldin tells climate skeptics

E&E News: Why EPA might purge climate skepticism

EPA Official Newsroom: President Trump and Administrator Zeldin deliver single largest deregulatory action

Baptist News: In a first, EPA leader to speak at climate-skeptic conference