$200 Million Showdown: Texas Explodes

Texas’ marquee Senate race just got a price tag, and it’s a big one: $200 million.

Quick Take

Senator Ted Cruz told CBS News the 2026 Texas Senate race will cost about $200 million total.

Democrat James Talarico has outraised Republican Ken Paxton by nearly 3-to-1, pulling in $31.6 million last quarter.

A super PAC tied to Cruz already spent $1.7 million on ads to help Paxton.

Outside spending groups have driven Senate race costs higher for years, often adding tens of millions on top of what candidates raise.

Cruz Predicts a $200 Million Battle

Ted Cruz, the senior Republican senator from Texas, said Monday that the fight for the state’s other Senate seat will be a “$200 million” contest. CBS News’ Major Garrett asked Cruz if the race would top $100 million. Cruz doubled that figure instead, telling Garrett, “It’s going to be expensive.” The race pits Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton against Democratic state Representative James Talarico.

Cruz’s number is not just a guess pulled from thin air. Campaign finance reports already show both sides pouring in serious cash, months before Election Day. The pace of fundraising suggests his estimate may prove conservative rather than exaggerated.

Money Already Flowing Into the Race

Talarico raised $30 million in the second quarter of 2026 alone, more than triple what Paxton brought in during that stretch. A later filing put Talarico’s second-quarter haul at $31.6 million, compared to $9.3 million for Paxton. Since launching his campaign, Talarico has raised roughly $72 million total, a record pace for a Texas Senate candidate.

Paxton’s fundraising has picked up compared to earlier quarters. He raised over $9 million between April and June, easily his best quarter of the cycle. Republican donors appear to be rallying behind him as the general election nears, even as he continues trailing Talarico in overall dollars raised.

Outside Groups Enter the Fight

Cruz is not just predicting the money. He is helping bring it in. A super PAC linked to Cruz, called Truth and Courage, launched a television ad campaign worth more than $1.7 million to boost Paxton in the Houston media market. The ads mark one of the first major outside spending moves of the general election in this race.

A pro-Talarico super PAC called Moment of Truth has separately said it plans to spend up to $62 million on ads, polling, and research through November. That spending would target Paxton directly and try to shape how voters see him before Election Day, on top of whatever Talarico’s own campaign spends.

A Pattern Seen in Past Senate Races

Big-money Senate races are not new. The Brennan Center for Justice found that outside spending in Senate contests grew from an average of $3 million per race in 2010 to more than $8 million per race by 2014. In some especially close races, like Pennsylvania in 2016, outside groups alone spent well over $100 million.

That history suggests Cruz’s $200 million estimate fits a broader trend rather than standing out as unusual. As campaigns, parties, and outside groups all compete for influence in close races, the total price tag for a single Senate seat keeps climbing higher than it used to, often surprising voters who see the ad spending flood their television screens each fall.

Sources:

cbsnews.com, politicalwire.com, statesman.com

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