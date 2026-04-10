Expel Swalwell? Congress Erupts

A Republican lawmaker is moving to expel a sitting Democrat from Congress over sexual misconduct allegations—putting Washington’s ethics double-standards under a national spotlight.

Quick Take

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says she will file a motion to expel Rep. Eric Swalwell after allegations from at least four former staffers.

Swalwell has publicly denied the accusations as “flat-out false,” and his lawyer has reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to an accuser.

Expulsion is rare and requires a two-thirds vote in the House, meaning the effort is unlikely to succeed without bipartisan support.

The dispute lands in the middle of a high-stakes political moment as Swalwell pursues a run for California governor.

Luna’s expulsion push targets alleged misconduct and taxpayer-funded power

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) said April 11, 2026, that she intends to file a motion to expel Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from Congress. Luna made the announcement on X and expanded on it during a Fox News appearance, framing the issue as basic accountability and arguing the public should not keep funding a member of Congress under serious allegations. She also said she wants the accusers to have a platform to be heard through appropriate channels.

The allegations, as described in the reporting Luna referenced, involve claims by at least four former female staffers. One accusation alleges sexual assault while the staffer was intoxicated. Another reported detail involves allegedly inappropriate Snapchat messaging with a 17-year-old when Swalwell was 38. Those claims remain allegations at this stage, and the available reporting does not indicate a completed official finding by the House Ethics Committee or a court.

Swalwell denies the claims and signals a legal fight

Rep. Eric Swalwell responded with a video denial, calling the accusations “flat-out false” and saying he will fight them. Reporting also indicates his attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter connected to at least one accuser, a move that typically signals a strategy to challenge public statements while deterring further dissemination. With the allegations now widely circulating, Swalwell’s posture suggests he expects the dispute to play out across media, politics, and potentially formal investigative processes.

The timeline matters because the story escalated quickly. An initial report described an anonymous ex-staffer allegation before additional women spoke to national media outlets. Luna’s announcement followed those developments and comes as Swalwell’s political profile rises again through a campaign for California governor. That mix—serious accusations, a public denial, and an unfolding electoral contest—creates a high-pressure environment where partisans have incentives to either amplify or dismiss the story before the facts are fully adjudicated.

Expulsion is a high bar, and Congress rarely uses it

House expulsion is one of the most extreme tools Congress has, requiring a two-thirds vote. That threshold makes success difficult even for a GOP-controlled House, because it typically demands meaningful Democratic support. The rarity is part of the point: Congress tends to reserve expulsion for cases where evidence is extensive, well-documented, and politically undeniable. Recent history underscores the pattern—members have faced investigations and scandal without expulsion, while only a handful have actually been removed.

Luna’s move also revives an old complaint across the electorate: Washington often protects its own, and enforcement can look selective. That frustration exists on the right and the left, especially among voters who believe “elite” institutions use one set of rules for insiders and another for everyone else. At the same time, expulsion based on allegations alone raises due-process concerns, because the power to remove an elected member can be weaponized if Congress substitutes headlines for verified findings.

Why this fight resonates beyond one member of Congress

The larger political question is whether Congress can apply a consistent standard that respects both alleged victims and constitutional fairness. Conservatives who have watched years of bureaucratic unaccountability and cultural double-standards will see Luna’s push as a test of whether leaders will act decisively when accusations involve a well-known Democrat. Many liberals, meanwhile, will likely worry about a precedent where a partisan majority tries to eject opponents before investigations conclude, especially when an election is in play.

WATCH: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Announces She’s Filing Motion to Expel Rep. Eric Swalwell from Congress READ: https://t.co/D4usTGHnxQ pic.twitter.com/U1mCbc7CJh — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) April 12, 2026

For now, the hard facts are limited: Luna says a motion is coming; multiple allegations have been reported; Swalwell denies them; and the procedural math in the House makes expulsion an uphill climb. What to watch next is whether the motion actually reaches the floor, whether the Ethics Committee opens or accelerates a review, and whether any additional documentation or on-the-record evidence emerges that can be independently evaluated rather than litigated through partisan media warfare.

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swalwell faces expulsion effort following bombshell assault allegations

house republican plans motion to oust swalwell from congress amid sexual assault allegations