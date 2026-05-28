Anti-ICE Protesters Attack Federal Officers Outside NJ Detention Center

conservativefreepress.com — Anti-immigration rioters in Newark turned a protest into a violent street siege, attacking federal officers and blocking traffic outside a detention center holding some of the most dangerous criminal illegal aliens in New Jersey.[1][2]

Story Snapshot

Anti-ICE agitators assaulted federal officers with a chemical spray, pallets, and debris outside Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center. [1]

Officers responded with pepper spray and other crowd-control tactics after days of chaos and blocked roadways. [1] [3]

Activists claim hunger strikes and “concentration camp” conditions, while the Department of Homeland Security insists detainees receive food, water, medical care, and phone access. [1] [2]

Delaney Hall houses many criminal illegal aliens accused of serious violent crimes, not simply casual border crossers.[2]

Violent Clash Outside Delaney Hall Raises Public Safety Concerns

Federal immigration officers in Newark, New Jersey, were forced to beat back anti-ICE rioters after days of escalating unrest outside the Delaney Hall detention center.[1] Video and eyewitness accounts describe agitators blocking vehicles, including government transport, and attempting to shut down the facility’s operations by clogging surrounding streets.[1][3] According to federal officials, some rioters hurled wooden pallets, tossed debris, and tried to surround officers, turning what began as a demonstration into a physical confrontation.[1][3]

Homeland Security officials say several rioters assaulted officers with an “unknown chemical substance,” prompting agents to deploy pepper spray and other nonlethal crowd-control tools to disperse the crowd and restore order.[1] The Department of Homeland Security reported that a number of protesters were arrested for assaulting, resisting, and impeding federal officers during the clash.[1][2] Footage from the scene shows protesters shoving with officers at barricades, ignoring commands, and spilling into travel lanes as traffic backed up around the privately operated federal facility.[3]

Competing Claims: Hunger Strike Allegations Versus DHS Denials

The unrest outside Delaney Hall grew out of activist claims that detainees inside were on a hunger strike over allegedly “squalid” and unsafe conditions.[1][2] Local reports described detainees waving from windows while protesters chanted and alleged that food was spoiled, medical care inadequate, and that detainees were being brutalized inside the facility.[1][2] Advocacy groups compared the facility to a “modern-day concentration camp” and demanded that Delaney Hall be shut down and all detainees released, language aimed at inflaming public outrage.[2]

The Department of Homeland Security has categorically rejected those allegations, stating there is “NO hunger strike at Delaney Hall” and “no subprime conditions.”[1] In a written statement, officials said detainees receive three meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, toiletries, and access to telephones for communicating with family members and attorneys.[2] The department emphasized that meals are evaluated by certified dietitians and that detainees have access to comprehensive medical care on site, directly contradicting claims of systemic neglect.[2]

Who Is Inside Delaney Hall — And What Is Really at Stake?

While activists portray Delaney Hall detainees as harmless victims of an abusive system, the Department of Homeland Security has described many held there as “the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” including individuals accused or convicted of murder, sexual assault, robbery, assault, and illegal firearm possession.[2] That description underscores why federal officers insist they cannot simply open the gates under protest pressure or allow outside mobs to compromise security.[2] Officials argue that maintaining order around the facility is critical to community safety.

Reports from inside the facility remain contested, with advocacy groups claiming agents used batons and tear gas against hunger strikers, leaving detainees injured and blood on surfaces, while Homeland Security says staff responded to a detainee-on-detainee altercation with the minimum necessary force and that all detainees were medically evaluated and cleared with no serious injuries.[2] This pattern—advocates alleging abuse and agencies issuing blanket denials—follows a familiar script in immigration detention disputes, where access is limited and outside verification is challenging.[1][2]

Law, Order, and the Limits of Protest

For many conservatives, the Delaney Hall confrontation highlights a broader problem: protests that claim moral high ground but quickly slide into lawlessness when activists decide their political cause justifies shutting down roads and attacking officers. Federal agents emphasized that their response came only after days of road blockades and direct assaults on law enforcement, not in reaction to peaceful speech or signs.[1][3] Video evidence of pallets thrown, chemical irritants deployed by rioters, and officers forced into physical defense shapes that perception.[1][3]

At the same time, the episode exposes how local and federal leadership are tested when ideological pressure campaigns target immigration enforcement. Federal officers reported that local police repeatedly declined calls for backup during the prolonged demonstrations, raising questions about political reluctance to support federal law enforcement operations.[3] For readers who believe in secure borders, equal enforcement of the law, and protection of officers on the line, the events in Newark serve as a warning about what happens when radical activism collides with the basic duty of the government to maintain public order and uphold immigration law.[1][2][3]

Sources:

[1] YouTube – Anti-ICE rioters attack law enforcement outside NJ facility | National …

[2] Web – 6 protesters arrested after clash with ICE officers outside a New …

[3] Web – ICE agents deploy pepper balls as Newark detention center protests …

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