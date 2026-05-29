Illegal Alien Ran Schools—Then This

conservativefreepress.com — An illegal alien who spent over 15 years falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to climb the ranks of American public education — ultimately running an entire school district — has been sentenced to two years in federal prison before being deported.

Story Snapshot

Ian Roberts, an illegal alien, served as superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools after fraudulently claiming U.S. citizenship on federal employment forms for more than 15 years.

Roberts pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as an illegal alien and making a false statement for employment purposes — charges carrying a combined maximum of 20 years in prison.

A loaded handgun was found in his vehicle, and three additional firearms were discovered at his home.

Federal officials confirmed Roberts had not been legally permitted to work in the United States since December 2020, and he will be deported after completing his sentence.

A Superintendent Built on a Lie

Ian Roberts rose to lead Des Moines Public Schools in Iowa — one of the state’s largest school districts — while concealing a fundamental truth: he was in the country illegally and had no legal right to work in the United States. Prosecutors described his conduct as a “longstanding deliberate pattern” spanning more than 15 years, during which he falsely claimed U.S. citizenship on federal employment verification forms, known as I-9 forms, to secure positions in public education.

Federal officials stated Roberts had not been legally permitted to work in the United States since December 2020. Despite that, he continued climbing the ladder of public school administration, ultimately landing the top job in a major Iowa school district. Prosecutors argued Roberts “betrayed the public’s trust” through years of calculated deception, not a one-time lapse in judgment.

Guns, Federal Charges, and a Guilty Plea

The case against Roberts extended beyond immigration fraud. When investigators moved in, they found a loaded handgun in his vehicle. A subsequent search of his home turned up three additional firearms. Federal law prohibits illegal aliens from possessing firearms — a serious felony carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years. Roberts faced an additional five-year maximum on the false-statement charge tied to his fraudulent citizenship claim on employment paperwork.

Roberts pleaded guilty to both federal charges in mid-January. Prosecutors pushed for a 37-month sentence, citing the severity and duration of his deception. The judge ultimately handed down a 24-month term. Following completion of his prison sentence, Roberts is set to be deported from the United States. The defense had sought probation, pointing to community support letters and Roberts’ personal history — arguments the court declined to fully accept given the weight of the admitted conduct.

What This Case Exposes About the System

This case raises serious questions about how thoroughly public institutions vet the people they place in positions of authority. Roberts was not a low-level employee — he was the superintendent, the person responsible for educating thousands of American children and managing taxpayer-funded school resources. For over 15 years, basic employment verification processes failed to catch what federal investigators eventually uncovered.

Ian Roberts gave a lengthy speech at his sentencing hearing, recounting his entire life story while pleading for leniency. The thing is, he’s been sharing his life story for years and years, but it’s always been full of lies. Did he finally stick to the truth in court? In any… pic.twitter.com/vr0BUHy2q8 — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) May 29, 2026

The Employment Eligibility Verification system — the I-9 process — exists precisely to prevent illegal aliens from accessing jobs that belong to American citizens and lawful residents. When someone falsifies that form, they are not just breaking an administrative rule; they are committing federal fraud and displacing a legitimate candidate. Roberts did this repeatedly, at every stage of his career, while simultaneously violating federal gun laws. The two-year sentence, while a legal consequence, falls well short of the 37 months prosecutors sought — a gap that will frustrate many who believe the punishment should match the scale of the deception.

Sources:

[1] Web – Illegal Alien Who Faked Being an Iowa Superintendent Sentenced to Two …

[2] Web – Former Des Moines school superintendent Ian Roberts …

[3] YouTube – Iowa courts: Former Des Moines Public Schools …

[4] YouTube – Former Des Moines Public Schools superintendent sentenced to …

[5] Web – Former Des Moines school superintendent sentenced to 2 years

[6] YouTube – Former Des Moines superintendent sentenced to 2 years in prison

[7] YouTube – Letters show support for former Des Moines superintendent Ian …

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