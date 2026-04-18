Trump UNLEASHES Radical Cuban Plan

President Trump just endorsed a viral social media suggestion to install Secretary of State Marco Rubio as Cuba’s next president, escalating pressure on the communist regime after cutting off its Venezuelan oil lifeline.

Story Highlights

Trump reposted “Marco Rubio will be president of Cuba” with comment “Sounds good to me!”

Move follows U.S. military seizure of Venezuelan dictator Maduro, cutting Cuba’s oil supply

Cuban President Díaz-Canel defiantly rejects Trump’s ultimatum: “No one dictates what we do”

Rubio’s Cuban heritage and anti-communist stance make him symbolic choice for regime change

Trump Backs Rubio for Cuban Leadership

On January 11, 2026, President Trump amplified a Truth Social post suggesting Marco Rubio become Cuba’s next president, adding his own endorsement: “Sounds good to me!” The original post by user Cliff Smith stated “Marco Rubio will be president of Cuba” with a laughing emoji, capitalizing on viral memes about Rubio’s expanding portfolio. This provocative repost signals Trump’s willingness to openly discuss regime change in Cuba following recent U.S. military successes in Venezuela.

The timing coincides with Trump’s ultimatum to Cuba, warning the island nation to “make a deal BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.” Trump threatened to permanently cut off Venezuelan oil and money flowing to Cuba, declaring “THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO!” This economic pressure follows the successful U.S. operation that seized Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on January 3, 2026, eliminating Cuba’s primary benefactor and energy supplier.

Cuban Regime Defies American Pressure

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel responded defiantly on social media, posting “No one dictates what we do” in direct rejection of Trump’s demands. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez echoed this defiance, denying that Cuba provided security services in exchange for Venezuelan oil and accusing the United States of “criminal” behavior that threatens global peace. The Cuban leadership’s unified resistance demonstrates their refusal to negotiate under pressure, despite facing severe economic hardship.

Cuba’s economy has depended heavily on Venezuelan subsidies since 2000, when Hugo Chávez initiated oil-for-services agreements that helped sustain the communist regime through decades of U.S. embargo. With Maduro’s removal, this crucial economic lifeline has been severed, leaving Cuba increasingly isolated and vulnerable to internal unrest. The island faces potential blackouts and shortages as alternative energy sources remain limited under existing sanctions.

Strategic Implications for Regional Dominance

Rubio’s Cuban heritage adds symbolic weight to Trump’s endorsement, as the Secretary of State was born to Cuban immigrant parents who fled Castro’s regime. His lifelong opposition to Cuban communism and current role overseeing Latin American policy make him an ideal figurehead for potential democratic transition. The viral nature of “President Rubio” memes, including AI-generated images showing him leading various nations, reflects growing conservative enthusiasm for aggressive regional intervention.

This bold diplomatic move signals America’s return to Monroe Doctrine principles under Trump’s leadership, asserting U.S. dominance over Latin American affairs. The successful Venezuelan operation demonstrated military capability to back diplomatic pressure, fundamentally shifting regional power dynamics. Cuba’s isolation deepens as other nations witness the consequences of opposing American interests, potentially accelerating internal pressure for political change that aligns with constitutional principles of freedom and democracy.

Sources:

Trump threatens Cuba, endorses Rubio as island’s next president

Trump responds to post suggesting Rubio as president of Cuba: ‘Sounds good to me’

Trump Backs Plan to Install ‘Goon’ Marco Rubio as Cuba’s President