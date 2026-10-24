Foreign Influence Alarm Hits Code Pink Leader

A U.K. investigation says Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin met figures later tied to Iranian intelligence activity, raising fresh questions about foreign influence in U.S. activism.

Story Snapshot

A 2014 Tehran conference linked to later-sanctioned organizers hosted Medea Benjamin, per new reporting.

Photographs show Benjamin with New Horizon leaders later described as tied to Iranian intelligence.

U.S. Treasury sanctioned New Horizon in 2019 for aiding intelligence recruitment at its events.

Reporting found no proof Benjamin knowingly worked with Iranian intelligence, according to Fox News.

What The New Reporting Alleges And Confirms

The Telegraph reported that Medea Benjamin attended a 2014 conference in Tehran organized by New Horizon, an entity later sanctioned by the United States Treasury Department in 2019 for supporting recruitment and intelligence collection at its events. The story says Benjamin was photographed with Nader Talebzadeh, identified as New Horizon’s chairman, and Hamed Ghashghavi, identified as its international affairs secretary. A related summary said U.S. authorities later described both as connected to Iranian intelligence facilitation.

The Telegraph further reported that evidence it obtained included what appeared to be a handwritten note from Benjamin to Ghashghavi after the 2014 event. The article also linked Benjamin to other Iran-related activity. It cited a 2014 appearance on Iran’s state broadcaster, Press TV, and said she returned to Iran in 2019 with a Code Pink delegation that met Iran’s foreign minister at the time, Mohammad Javad Zarif. These items show public contact and access, not a covert relationship by themselves.

How Timing And Government Actions Fit Together

The timeline matters. The conference occurred in 2014, while the Treasury Department designations of New Horizon and its figures came in 2019, years after Benjamin’s trip. That means the sanctions do not, on their own, prove what Benjamin knew or intended in 2014. Fox News also stated that describing Benjamin as an “asset” did not by itself establish that she knowingly cooperated with Iranian intelligence, setting a clear limit on the claim’s reach as reported.

The Telegraph said U.S. officials viewed New Horizon as a platform used by Iran’s security services to identify and cultivate foreign attendees. That model fits a known pattern used by foreign governments. Conferences, media platforms, and delegations often serve influence goals by building ties and shaping messages before any formal recruitment occurs. This does not equal espionage, but it does show how access can be gained with minimal cost or risk.

Documented Contacts Versus Proof Of Direction

The strongest supported facts are attendance, photos with later-sanctioned organizers, a reported note, and media and diplomatic access in Iran. These facts establish contact and proximity. They do not, by themselves, prove that Benjamin acted at the direction of Iranian intelligence. The research set used by other outlets relies heavily on The Telegraph’s reporting, and most items summarize or echo it rather than add independent records, which keeps the solid core narrow but clear.

The Telegraph also reported that its review found no evidence that Code Pink received Iranian government funds, and it quoted a past Benjamin statement that the group supports people, not governments. Those points underscore the difference between being present in controversial spaces and acting as an undisclosed foreign agent. In the United States, the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) requires disclosure for those who act on behalf of a foreign principal to influence policy or public opinion, though several exemptions and legal nuances apply.

Why This Matters For Voters And Activists

Foreign governments try to shape debates inside the United States. When activists, academics, or former officials attend overseas forums, they can face targeted outreach. That can happen without money changing hands or clear orders. The line between open advocacy and foreign direction is legal and factual, not emotional. A photo, a panel seat, or a trip does not prove agency. But these contacts can still grant foreign actors reach into our political life.

Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin met two men later sanctioned by the United States over their links to the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force during a 2014 conference in Tehran, The Telegraph reported Friday. Benjamin was photographed at the New Horizon conference alongside… pic.twitter.com/idw3BfoWkM — Alex kennedy (@Alexkennedy213) October 24, 2026

Americans across the spectrum worry that elites trade access while regular people pay the price. High costs, endless fights, and culture wars hide a simple test: who is influencing whom, and to what end? This case shows why transparency rules matter. If someone acts for a foreign principal, the law expects sunlight. If not, public records still help citizens judge judgment. Either way, strong disclosure and cautious engagement protect our debates without silencing lawful speech.

Sources:

thegatewaypundit.com, conservativehq.com, en.wikipedia.org, vinnews.com

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