Dutch military intelligence reportedly watched Jared Kushner’s iPhone activity in early 2018 after finding screenshots on a server tied to a Russian operative, and the monitored sessions allegedly showed secret diplomacy and large money movements.

Story Snapshot

Vanity Fair published an excerpt from Matthew Cole’s book alleging Kushner’s iPhone was compromised.

Dutch military intelligence allegedly accessed Kushner’s screen and observed sensitive actions.

The report links the phone activity to communications and large transfers tied to the Middle East.

Kushner and his lawyer deny the claims and say no such accounts exist.

What Cole’s Reporting Says Happened

Vanity Fair published an excerpt from Matthew Cole’s book that describes a striking chain: a Russian military intelligence–linked server holding iPhone screenshots, Dutch military intelligence discovering those images, and then Dutch personnel exploiting a phone weakness to view Jared Kushner’s screen in early 2018. The excerpt says observers watched Kushner log in to an account connected to the United Arab Emirates and saw communications touching Middle East diplomacy, including with Benjamin Netanyahu and David Friedman, then the United States ambassador to Israel.

The reporting frames the phone activity within a broader picture of high-stakes talks and finance. It links the observed sessions to purported arrangements tied to the United Arab Emirates and Israel, suggesting that sensitive policy and private capital moved in parallel. The excerpt presents a narrative where technology, state intelligence work, and diplomacy intersect. It asserts that a foreign intelligence trace led to a window on a senior White House adviser’s device, at a moment when Middle East deals, alignments, and rivalries were in flux.

The Alleged Money Trail and Specific Figures

The account cites concrete sums rather than vague hints. It alleges more than $700 million moved through accounts tied to Kushner, with about $750 million at First Abu Dhabi Bank and around $1 billion in Israel, alongside claims of a signatory role linked to an Emirati charity’s bank account. These numbers, if accurate, would mark a rare blend of diplomacy and finance at scale. The specificity of the figures and institutions is what gives the report its punch, and its risk, in public debate.

Raw Story’s coverage of the excerpt spotlights two themes that drive attention and doubt: named banks and exact amounts. These details invite clear yes-or-no answers from banks and regulators. They also fuel calls for paper trails, like wire confirmations and compliance files. As with any claim that points to knowable data, either those records exist in discoverable form, or they do not. That is why these figures matter to both accountability and fairness.

Kushner’s Response and The Stakes for Policy

Jared Kushner rejects the story in full. He called the allegations “completely insane” and said they “never happened,” while stressing that the claims lack bank statements, transaction dates, or account numbers. His lawyer said there are no such accounts and never were. That denial squarely meets the report’s precision with a categorical rebuttal. The clash centers on verifiable items: device records, bank files, and named correspondents involved in key communications.

#IGR: A phone hack, secret accounts and an alleged billion-dollar money trail. A Vanity Fair investigation raises questions about Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner’s financial links to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel. Dutch intelligence reportedly monitored his phone… pic.twitter.com/OiMRoujfFv — India Global Review (@IGR_Media) October 23, 2026

The policy stakes extend beyond one person. The United States often confronts foreign money and influence around sensitive decisions. Congressional voices have warned for years about conflicts when private finance and public diplomacy mix, especially in the Middle East. Common-sense guardrails reflect a simple test that resonates with conservatives and moderates alike: if national interest comes first, then personal or foreign financial interests cannot sit in the same front seat. Clear records can settle that test faster than rhetoric.

What To Watch Next

Three things could resolve the core questions fast. First, device and server forensics could show whether Dutch military intelligence observed live iPhone sessions, when, and how. Second, authenticated bank records could confirm or reject the alleged accounts, signatory authority, and specific transfers at First Abu Dhabi Bank and in Israel. Third, official calendars and communications could match—or fail to match—the described diplomacy. Each lane points to documents that either line up, or do not, with the published account.

Sources:

archive.is, vanityfair.com, newsweek.com, rawstory.com, prospect.org, en.nuns.rs

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