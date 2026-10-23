LeBron James Sparks National Anthem Controversy

LeBron James swung his arms like a golfer and squared up like he was shooting a jumper while most of his teammates stood frozen for the national anthem at Madison Square Garden.

Quick Take

Video from the October 20 Philadelphia 76ers–New York Knicks opener appeared to show James making golf-swing and jump-shot motions during The Star-Spangled Banner.

President Trump called the behavior a disgrace on Truth Social and demanded James apologize to military veterans and fallen heroes.

James brushed off the criticism, calling it a “slow news day at the office” instead of explaining or apologizing.

No NBA rule, team policy, or arena sanction has been identified requiring players to stand motionless during the anthem.

What The Video Actually Shows

Cameras at Madison Square Garden caught James moving through what looked like a golf swing and a basketball shooting motion while the anthem played before the season opener. Multiple outlets, including NBC News and USA Today, reported that his teammates largely stood still beside him, which made his movement stand out sharply on the broadcast feed. Some reports described the motion instead as stretching, leaving the exact gesture disputed even as the footage itself was not.

That contrast between James and the players around him is the entire reason this clip spread so fast. Nobody needed a narrator to explain it. A packed arena, a somber anthem, and one of basketball’s biggest stars seemingly limbering up for the game ahead made for an image that did not require spin to feel jarring to a lot of viewers.

Trump Demands An Apology

President Trump posted on Truth Social two days later, writing that James “disrespects our Country” and should apologize to “all those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag”. The statement turned a viral clip into a national story within hours, pulling in coverage from People, BBC, ESPN, and Yahoo Sports. Trump’s history of public friction with James gave the criticism extra heat, but it also meant the loudest voice attacking James was a political rival with motive to pile on.

That matters for how fairly this gets judged. A president calling out a private citizen’s gesture during a ballgame is newsworthy on its own. But treating Trump’s interpretation as proof of James’s intent skips a step most fair-minded people would want answered first: what was James actually thinking?

James Shrugs It Off Without Explaining Himself

Asked about the backlash, James did not apologize or explain the movements. He laughed it off, telling reporters it must be a “slow news day at the office”. That one-liner is the closest thing to a public response he has given. He offered no account of why he was moving the way he did, whether it was habit, stretching, or something else entirely.

Days later, at his next home game, James stood with his arms behind his back and bowed his head while Boyz II Men performed the anthem, a notably different posture than the one that sparked the uproar. Some fans and reporters noted James has done similar pregame movements before, raising the possibility this was routine rather than a pointed statement, though that claim remains unconfirmed by any official record.

No Rule Was Broken, But The Optics Still Sting

Here is the uncomfortable truth for James’s defenders: no NBA rule, Madison Square Garden policy, or team regulation requires players to stand motionless with a hand over their heart. Nothing in the reporting shows James faced league discipline. That absence of a formal violation is a real point in his favor, legally and procedurally.

But common sense matters here too. Millions of Americans, including plenty who never post an angry tweet about athletes, still expect a moment of stillness and respect during the anthem, especially at a marquee event watched by veterans and their families. James is a global superstar with enormous platform and influence. Choosing to warm up during that sixty seconds, whatever his personal reasoning, was always going to read as careless at best to a large swath of the country.

A Familiar Fight Over An Old Ritual

This is not new territory. Athletes and anthems have collided before, from Tommie Smith and John Carlos in 1968 to Colin Kaepernick kneeling in 2016, and the anthem itself only became a fixture of American sporting events during the World War II era. Each flare-up turns a brief ceremonial moment into a referendum on patriotism, and this one is no different. Surveys show the public splits hard along political lines on athlete conduct during the anthem, with most Republicans opposed and most Democrats supportive of athlete expression during that moment.

Trump is going after LeBron James because he acted disrespectfully during the national anthem and this isn’t the first timing. The timing matters none. It’s disrespectful anytime someone does it. And against the NBA rules too. — 𝒢𝑒𝓁 ❣️ (@LttleGel) October 25, 2026

Whether James meant disrespect or was simply caught mid-stretch, the episode landed exactly where these stories always land: a culture war flashpoint with no referee, no rulebook, and no clean resolution in sight. James has not offered more than a shrug, and until he does, the public will keep filling in the blanks with whatever they already believed about him going in.

Sources:

people.com, nbcnews.com, abcnews.com, espn.com, usatoday.com

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