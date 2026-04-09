Former Delta Force Insider ARRESTED—America BETRAYED

A former Delta Force employee faces up to ten years in prison for allegedly leaking classified military secrets to a journalist, raising fresh questions about whether the government pursues leakers selectively based on what they expose.

Story Snapshot

Courtney Williams, 40, arrested by FBI and charged under the Espionage Act for transmitting SECRET-level Delta Force information to journalist Seth Harp between 2022 and 2025

Williams claims she exposed sexual harassment and gender discrimination within the elite unit after receiving an EEOC settlement, while prosecutors say she betrayed national security oaths

The leaked classified materials appeared in Harp’s 2025 book “The Fort Bragg Cartel” and included operational tactics, personnel files, and procedures marked SECRET/NOFORN

Journalist defends Williams as “brave whistleblower” and alleges selective prosecution, noting ex-operators freely leak sensitive information on podcasts without facing charges

Betrayal of Trust or Exposing Corruption?

Courtney Williams held Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information clearance during her tenure as an operational support specialist with Delta Force at Fort Bragg from 2010 to 2016. Her role involved creating covert identities for elite commandos, providing passports, driver’s licenses, and credit cards for clandestine deployments. Williams signed classified information nondisclosure agreements in both 2010 and 2015, explicitly promising to protect national defense information. The FBI affidavit reveals she communicated with Seth Harp through approximately ten hours of phone calls and 180 text messages, eventually sending thumb drives and documents labeled “Batch 1 for Reporter” through “Batch 10 for Reporter” containing classified tactical procedures and personnel files.

Following the EEOC Settlement

After leaving her position in 2016, Williams filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint alleging sexual harassment and gender discrimination within the Delta Force unit. She received a settlement described as “sufficient to buy a small house in North Carolina,” according to court documents. This experience appears to have motivated her decision to cooperate with journalist Seth Harp, who was researching special operations culture and alleged misconduct within elite military units. The timing suggests Williams viewed her disclosures as whistleblowing rather than espionage, though prosecutors argue this distinction does not absolve her of violating binding nondisclosure agreements that explicitly covered the information she transmitted.

Publication and Aftermath

Harp published “The Fort Bragg Cartel” in 2025, along with a related Politico article, both naming Williams as his source and detailing Delta Force tactics, internal procedures, and Williams’ harassment allegations. The classified materials carried SECRET/NOFORN designations, meaning they were not to be shared with foreign nationals, raising concerns about potential exposure to adversaries. Text messages obtained by investigators show Williams expressed concern about classified disclosures and legal risks after publication, suggesting she understood the gravity of her actions. The FBI arrested her on April 7, 2026, in Wagram, North Carolina, and a federal grand jury indicted her the following day under 18 U.S.C. § 793(d), an Espionage Act provision carrying a maximum ten-year prison sentence.

Selective Enforcement Allegations

Seth Harp has vigorously defended Williams, calling the prosecution “vindictive retaliation” for exposing harassment within an elite unit. He points to numerous former special operations personnel who routinely disclose sensitive operational details on podcasts and YouTube channels without facing federal charges, arguing the government selectively targets leakers based on the political or institutional embarrassment their revelations cause. This argument resonates with Americans across the political spectrum who increasingly suspect the justice system operates on a double standard, protecting establishment interests while punishing those who expose uncomfortable truths. FBI Director Kash Patel emphasized zero tolerance for classified leaks on social media, but the disparity in enforcement raises legitimate questions about whether national security concerns or damage control drives prosecutorial decisions in cases like Williams’.

Implications for Whistleblowers and National Security

The case sends a chilling message to potential whistleblowers holding security clearances: expose wrongdoing at your peril, even if you believe you’re serving the public interest. Williams faces a decade in prison for allegations she has not been convicted of, while the harassment and discrimination she claims to have experienced may never receive the same scrutiny or accountability. The prosecution argues her leaks jeopardized “our nation, our warfighters, and our allies,” as FBI Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky stated, and that strict enforcement deters future breaches. Yet the Espionage Act, originally designed to target foreign spies, increasingly prosecutes Americans who leak to journalists, creating a troubling precedent for press freedom and government transparency that should concern citizens regardless of political affiliation.

Sources:

US Army veteran charged with leaking classified info – International Business Times

Army veteran charged with disclosing classified Delta Force tactics – Politico

Ex-Fort Bragg worker Courtney Williams charged with leaking Delta Force secrets – Washington Times

Army veteran charged with classified leak to journalist – Washington Examiner

Ex-Army employee charged with leaking classified military information to reporter – CBS News

Former Fort Bragg employee charged with leaking classified military information to journalist – Fox News

Former Army employee charged with leaking classified information to journalist – Military Times

Former Army Employee and Top Secret Clearance Holder Arrested and Charged with Leaking Classified National Defense Information – Department of Justice

Classified information leak arrest – Stars and Stripes