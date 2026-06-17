Gang Leader HUNTED – $5 Million Bounty!

The U.S. State Department has raised the reward to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of a key Tren de Aragua leader, signaling escalated efforts to combat the Venezuelan gang’s criminal operations spreading across American communities.

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Reward money doubled to $5 million for Tren de Aragua leader Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano

U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs announced the increase

Target represents critical leadership within the expanding Venezuelan criminal organization

Reflects growing federal priority to dismantle transnational gang operations threatening American cities

Federal Response to Growing Gang Threat

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs announced the reward increase for Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, identified as a key leader within Tren de Aragua’s criminal hierarchy. The $5 million bounty represents a significant escalation in federal efforts to target the Venezuelan gang’s leadership structure. This financial incentive demonstrates the Biden administration’s failures finally being addressed through serious enforcement action against transnational criminal organizations.

Tren de Aragua’s Criminal Enterprise Expansion

Mosquera Serrano operates within Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan prison gang that has expanded operations across Latin America and into the United States. The organization has established footholds in multiple American cities, engaging in human trafficking, drug smuggling, and violent crimes that directly threaten community safety. Federal authorities recognize dismantling the gang’s leadership as essential to protecting American families from this foreign criminal invasion.

The increased reward reflects the serious nature of crimes attributed to Tren de Aragua leadership and their expanding influence within U.S. borders. Law enforcement agencies require substantial resources and international cooperation to effectively combat these sophisticated criminal networks. Previous administrations’ weak border policies enabled such organizations to establish dangerous operational bases within American communities.

Strategic Enforcement Against Foreign Criminal Networks

The State Department’s reward program targets high-priority criminals whose capture would significantly disrupt transnational criminal operations threatening American security. Mosquera Serrano’s leadership role makes him a valuable target for law enforcement agencies working to dismantle Tren de Aragua’s organizational structure. This approach recognizes that removing key leaders creates operational chaos within criminal enterprises and reduces their effectiveness.

Federal authorities hope the substantial reward will encourage informants with access to Mosquera Serrano’s location and activities to cooperate with American law enforcement. Such cooperation proves essential when targeting criminals operating across international boundaries and within complex organizational structures designed to evade detection.

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Reward money doubled to $5 million for Tren de Aragua leader Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano