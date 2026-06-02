Gasoline Cans STAGED: Chilling DHS Attack

A Boise woman faces up to 40 years in federal prison after allegedly orchestrating a premeditated arson attack on a Department of Homeland Security office building, using a stolen ambulance as her weapon and posting anti-government threats on social media hours before the assault.

Story Snapshot

Sarah Elizabeth George, 43, allegedly stole an ambulance and crashed it into a Meridian building housing DHS offices on February 18, 2026

George pre-staged gasoline cans in bushes near the target, poured accelerant throughout the building lobby, but fled before igniting the fire

Federal investigators linked George to the crime through security footage and disturbing social media posts showing the White House on fire

She faces federal charges carrying 5 to 20 years imprisonment each for malicious destruction of government property and interstate commerce property

Premeditated Attack on Federal Facility Thwarted

Sarah Elizabeth George executed a carefully planned assault on federal infrastructure that could have resulted in catastrophic loss of life. On February 18, 2026, at approximately 11:10 p.m., George stole an ambulance from St. Luke’s West location in Canyon County, Idaho. She then retrieved pre-staged gasoline cans hidden in bushes between the hospital and her target, the Portico North building in Meridian. George drove the stolen emergency vehicle directly into the building at roughly 25 mph, deliberately choosing a facility housing Department of Homeland Security offices. This attack represents a dangerous escalation in anti-government extremism targeting federal law enforcement facilities.

Chilling Social Media Evidence Reveals Ideological Motive

Investigators discovered disturbing evidence of George’s intentions on her social media accounts. On the morning of February 18, hours before executing her attack, George posted an AI-generated image depicting the White House engulfed in flames. The caption accompanying this threatening imagery read: “If it can be destroyed by truth then it should be destroyed; it was built in lies anyways.” This post provides clear evidence of premeditation and reveals an ideological hatred for the federal government. The timing and content of this social media activity demonstrates George’s radical anti-establishment views and her willingness to act violently on those beliefs, undermining the rule of law that protects American citizens.

Sophisticated Investigation Leads to Federal Charges

Meridian Police Department, working alongside the FBI and multiple Idaho law enforcement agencies, employed comprehensive investigative techniques to identify and apprehend George within six days. Security camera footage tracked George purchasing gasoline cans at Walmart, filling them at a Fred Meyer gas station, and driving the vehicle spotted near the ambulance theft. Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea credited “good old-fashioned police work” for the successful arrest on February 24, 2026. Federal prosecutors charged George with malicious destruction of government property by fire and malicious destruction of property used in interstate commerce, each carrying sentences of 5 to 20 years imprisonment.

Pattern of Attacks on Federal Infrastructure Emerges

George’s assault on the DHS facility fits within a troubling pattern of attacks targeting federal buildings and law enforcement agencies across the nation. Similar incidents include an arson attack on the Pennsylvania Governor’s Mansion and a Kansas City ICE facility fire. Just days after George’s attack, on February 21, 2026, authorities in Commerce, Texas arrested Jamia Howell with nine homemade Molotov cocktails after a 36-hour arson spree. These coordinated attacks on government facilities represent a dangerous threat to public safety and the functioning of federal law enforcement. The targeting of DHS offices specifically threatens the security infrastructure protecting Americans from terrorism and other national security threats.

Fortunate Timing Prevented Mass Casualties

The attack could have resulted in significant loss of life and destruction of critical federal infrastructure. George poured gasoline throughout the building lobby and around the crashed ambulance, creating conditions for a massive fire. However, she fled before igniting the accelerant, preventing the catastrophic outcome she apparently intended. Critically, no personnel were present in the building at the time of the attack, a fortunate circumstance that prevented potential casualties. Police Chief Basterrechea emphasized this was “a very serious crime that could have put several people in harm’s way, especially if the suspect had managed to start a fire.” The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities indicating additional charges could be filed as evidence analysis continues.

Sources:

Suspect Arrested in Botched Attack on DHS – RedState

Authorities Make an Arrest After Ambulance Driven Into Building Housing DHS Offices – WTOV9

Stolen Ambulance Rams DHS Office Building in Meridian – NewsChannel 9

Firebug Busted with Homemade Molotov Cocktails After 36-Hour Blaze-Setting Streak – Fox News