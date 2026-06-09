Gunman ESCAPES Justice AGAIN — After Decade Delay

Robert Lewis Dear Jr., the gunman who terrorized a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015, has died in federal custody, ending a decade-long legal saga without justice ever being served to the families of his three victims.

Story Snapshot

Dear died in 2025 while held at Colorado State Mental Health Institute, closing the case without trial

Three innocent Americans killed in 2015 attack: police officer Garrett Swasey, Ke’Arre Stewart, and Jennifer Markovsky

Mental incompetency ruling in 2016 prevented state prosecution, leading to federal charges in 2019

Case highlights flaws in justice system’s handling of mentally ill defendants in violent crimes

Decade of Legal Delays Ends Without Resolution

Dear’s death marks the conclusion of a frustrating journey for victims’ families who never saw their loved ones’ killer face proper justice. The 57-year-old gunman had been held at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute in Pueblo since federal authorities indicted him in 2019 on 68 counts, including violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. His prolonged detention without trial exemplifies how mental health claims can derail the pursuit of justice for violent crimes.

The November 27, 2015 attack devastated the Colorado Springs community when Dear opened fire at the reproductive health facility, killing University of Colorado police officer Garrett Swasey, Iraq War veteran Ke’Arre Stewart, and mother Jennifer Markovsky. Nine others suffered injuries during the five-hour standoff that followed. Dear’s anti-government and anti-abortion motivations were clear, yet the legal system’s bureaucratic maze prevented accountability for nearly a decade.

Mental Health Claims Stalled Justice System

State prosecutors initially filed 179 felony counts against Dear, including first-degree murder charges that could have resulted in the death penalty. However, in May 2016, Judge Gilbert Martinez ruled Dear mentally incompetent to stand trial after psychological evaluations. This decision effectively halted state proceedings and allowed Dear to avoid facing the families of his victims in court. The ruling demonstrates how mental health defenses can frustrate legitimate efforts to hold violent criminals accountable.

Federal authorities stepped in during December 2019, securing a grand jury indictment on firearm-related murder charges and FACE Act violations. The federal charges represented the last hope for meaningful prosecution, yet Dear’s continued mental health issues delayed proceedings. His death eliminates any possibility of trial, leaving families without the closure that comes from seeing justice served through proper legal channels.

Pattern of Anti-Abortion Violence Continues

Dear’s attack represents part of a disturbing pattern of violence targeting reproductive health facilities that law enforcement agencies have struggled to prevent. Previous incidents include the murders of Dr. John Britton in Florida (1994), Dr. Barnett Slepian in New York (1998), and Dr. George Tiller in Kansas (2009). These attacks demonstrate the ongoing security challenges facing healthcare providers and the communities they serve, regardless of one’s position on reproductive issues.

The case exposes fundamental weaknesses in how our justice system handles defendants who claim mental illness after committing heinous crimes. While legitimate mental health concerns deserve consideration, the system must balance compassion with the rights of victims and their families to see justice served. Dear’s death without trial leaves important questions unanswered and denies closure to those who lost loved ones in his senseless attack.

Sources:

Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooting – Wikipedia

Search Warrant Redacted PDF – Colorado Judicial Branch

A decade of legal turns in Planned Parenthood shooter case ends in a final, fatal twist with no closure – The Gazette

Robert Dear Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for 2015 Planned Parenthood Clinic Shooting – Department of Justice