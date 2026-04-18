Healthcare EXECUTIVES Busted in $34 Million SCAM

A new wave of health care fraud erodes trust in Medicare Advantage, leaving elderly beneficiaries vulnerable and taxpayers frustrated.

Story Highlights

Two Miami executives convicted in a $34 million Medicare Advantage fraud scheme.

Deceptive telemarketing exploited elderly beneficiaries with unnecessary medical orders.

Over $17 million in fraudulent claims paid by Medicare Advantage plans.

Conviction underscores ongoing vulnerabilities in health care fraud detection.

Miami Executives Convicted in Massive Fraud Scheme

In a landmark case, two Miami-based health care executives, Michael Kochen and Sandro Herek, were convicted for orchestrating a $34 million fraud scheme targeting Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. With the use of deceptive telemarketing, they exploited elderly patients by pressuring them into accepting unnecessary durable medical equipment (DME) braces. The fraudulent claims filed were staggering, resulting in Medicare Advantage plans paying over $17 million.

Miami Jury Convicts Two Executives in $34M Medicare Advantage Brace Fraud Scheme https://t.co/Xw6JmdGlAw — Norman Firebaugh (@FirebaughNorman) January 12, 2026

The scheme operated from 2019 to 2021, relying heavily on sham telemedicine practices. The defendants used pre-completed medical orders signed off by complicit physicians without proper examination of patients. This case exemplifies the vulnerabilities within the Medicare Advantage system, particularly concerning telehealth and telemarketing abuses.

Impact of Fraud and Government Response

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida have highlighted this conviction as part of their broader effort to combat health care fraud, particularly schemes that exploit vulnerable senior citizens. The case has prompted calls for tighter controls and oversight within the Medicare Advantage framework to prevent similar fraudulent activities in the future.

This case also serves as a cautionary tale for DME suppliers and telehealth providers, who now face increased scrutiny. It underscores the necessity for robust compliance programs to ensure legitimacy and avoid aggressive telemarketing practices that can lead to legal repercussions.

Future Implications for Medicare Advantage

The conviction of Kochen and Herek is expected to have significant long-term implications. Medicare Advantage plans might implement stricter utilization management and telehealth oversight to prevent overutilization and fraud. This case reinforces the need for comprehensive fraud detection measures and real-time claims analytics to safeguard against such schemes.

For the affected beneficiaries, this fraud has not only disrupted their trust in Medicare-related services but also posed potential future complications related to legitimate medical needs due to utilization flags. The case is a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against health care fraud and the importance of protecting the integrity of Medicare and its beneficiaries.

Sources:

Two Healthcare Executives Convicted for Exploiting Elderly Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries in $34 Million Fraud Scheme

Two South Florida health care executives convicted of $34M Medicare fraud

Miami healthcare execs convicted in $34 million Medicare Advantage fraud

Miami Healthcare Executives Convicted in $34 Million Medicare Fraud Targeting Seniors

Two Healthcare Executives Convicted for Exploiting Elderly Medicare Advantage