Holiday Layoff Plans EXPLODE — Who’s AFFECTED?

As Americans prepare to gather with family, nearly one in three companies is quietly planning holiday-season layoffs that will hit working households hardest just as the bills come due.

Story Snapshot

About a third of U.S. companies plan layoffs between mid-November and New Year’s, despite many leaders admitting cuts could wait.

Most layoffs are timed to dodge bonuses and unused PTO, while executive bonuses largely remain protected.

AI tools now help pick which workers lose their jobs, raising new questions about fairness and accountability.

These choices land hardest on families already squeezed by years of inflation, debt, and corporate cost-cutting.

Survey Shows a Wave of Holiday-Season Layoffs

An online survey by Resume.org of 1,008 U.S. business leaders found that roughly 30 to 31 percent of companies intend to lay off employees between mid-November and December 31, turning what should be a season of gratitude into a season of pink slips. Executives are not spreading cuts evenly across the calendar. A majority of the companies planning reductions are targeting the narrow window between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, concentrating the pain on workers and their families during the most financially sensitive weeks of the year.

The timing is not an unavoidable act of economic gravity; it is largely a choice. The same research reports that over a third of leaders concede the layoffs definitely could have been delayed until after the holidays, and another large share say they probably could have waited. Yet they are going ahead anyway. For readers who have lived through corporate “restructurings,” this pattern will feel familiar: leadership locks in numbers before a new quarter, while those doing the real work absorb the shock.

Financial Engineering and the Human Cost to Families

The stated reasons for these year-end cuts reveal just how heavily financial engineering now outweighs basic decency. About three-quarters of surveyed leaders cite cost-cutting before the new financial quarter as a driver, but many also point directly to avoiding bonus payouts and avoiding paying out unused paid time off. In plain language, companies are trimming headcount at the precise moment when bonuses and PTO would vest, ensuring those obligations disappear from the books even as families lose income, benefits, and hard-earned time off just before Christmas.

The result is a sharp contrast between the treatment of executives and the rank-and-file. While only a portion of laid-off workers are guaranteed severance, survey-based reporting shows that more than eight in ten firms still expect to award executive bonuses this year. Some outlets note that CFO compensation remains “likely safe” even as finance departments help greenlight seasonal job cuts. For conservatives who value earned reward and personal responsibility, that imbalance undercuts the argument that these decisions are purely about survival rather than preserving perks at the top.

AI-Driven Layoffs and the Erosion of Accountability

The research also highlights a newer and deeply unsettling element: the growing role of artificial intelligence in deciding who loses a paycheck. Roughly 69 percent of companies using layoffs say they rely on AI tools to identify roles for elimination, and about two-thirds use AI somewhere in the process. That means algorithms are now helping determine which parents can keep paying the mortgage, which older workers in their fifties get pushed out early, and which communities lose critical income, often with limited transparency into how those models are built or whether they penalize certain groups.

For a conservative audience that already distrusts unaccountable elites and centralized power, this shift should raise red flags. When computer models, trained on past corporate data and priorities, begin to drive who is “expendable,” responsibility can become dangerously diffuse. Executives can point to the system, consultants can point to the data, and the workers left packing boxes before Christmas are told it is all just analytics. That dynamic sits uneasily with the American idea that decisions about people’s livelihoods should be made with judgment, not delegated to black boxes.

Broader Economic Context and What It Means for Workers

These layoffs are not happening in isolation. Challenger, Gray and Christmas reports more than seventy thousand job cuts announced in November alone, a roughly twenty-four percent increase over the previous year, driven heavily by restructuring. Yet unemployment claims remain relatively low, suggesting a labor market still tighter than in past downturns. On paper, that means some laid-off employees may find new work. In practice, hiring slows sharply between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, leaving many families facing several months of uncertainty and drained savings precisely when they should be regrouping.

For middle-class conservatives who already endured years of inflation, pandemic shocks, and policy whiplash, this pattern feels like one more reminder that the people making the rules do not live by them. Corporate leaders front-load the harm onto workers while protecting their own compensation, and then frame the whole event as neutral “restructuring.” A pro-worker, pro-family approach would demand greater transparency around layoff timing, stronger expectations for fair severance, and a serious national conversation about whether AI belongs anywhere near decisions that determine whether a father can put presents under the tree.

Sources:

A third of company bosses are planning to lay off staff over holiday season, survey finds

1/3 of companies plan to lay off employees during the holiday season, confirms survey

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Challenger Report: 71,321 job cuts on restructurings, closings, economy

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3 in 10 Companies Will Lay Off Employees During the Holidays