Homeowner ARRESTED After Killing Armed Intruder

A homeowner who shot and killed an armed intruder impersonating police faces felony charges, exposing how prior criminal records can strip Americans of their fundamental right to defend their homes.

Story Highlights

Daniel Songer shot Marcus Brown Jr. after he kicked in the door and impersonated police while armed

Despite clear self-defense evidence and 911 cooperation, Songer faces felony charges due to prior conviction

Indiana’s castle doctrine protections undermined by federal felon-in-possession laws

Case highlights dangerous precedent where past mistakes void constitutional self-defense rights

Armed Intruder Forces Entry While Impersonating Police

Marcus Brown Jr. kicked in Daniel Songer’s front door Saturday night in Muncie, Indiana, while claiming to be police and carrying a silver handgun. Songer, 33, grabbed his girlfriend’s firearm and shot the intruder multiple times until the weapon malfunctioned. Brown was found dead in the doorway with his weapon on the porch, and video evidence confirmed the shooting occurred inside Songer’s residence after the forced entry.

Songer immediately called 911 and followed dispatcher instructions by unloading the weapon and placing it outside. Police discovered obvious signs of forced entry, including door damage, supporting Songer’s account of defending his home against an armed invasion. The intruder’s impersonation of law enforcement while breaking into a private residence represents a particularly dangerous form of home invasion.

🚨 INSANE TWIST IN INDIANA HOME INVASION: Armed intruder Marcus Brown Jr. (28) kicks down a door in Muncie – only to get shot dead by homeowner Daniel Songer (33), who grabbed his girlfriend's gun for defense (he's banned from owning one himself). Brown dies on the spot.But get… pic.twitter.com/d666bmi7SN — JACK CARTER (@JACKCARTER009) December 31, 2025

Prior Conviction Transforms Victim Into Criminal

Despite textbook self-defense circumstances, Songer was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice and unlawful carrying of a handgun because his prior felony conviction prohibited him from possessing firearms. Federal law under 18 U.S.C. § 922(g) and Indiana state law create strict liability for prohibited persons, making Songer’s defensive use of his girlfriend’s gun illegal regardless of the life-threatening circumstances he faced.

Police also discovered a cardboard box containing suspected marijuana that Songer moved to his girlfriend’s truck before officers arrived, adding to the obstruction charge. This administrative violation occurred after Songer had already neutralized the threat and called for help, yet prosecutors are treating it as evidence of criminal intent rather than post-trauma confusion.

Constitutional Rights Denied Based on Past Mistakes

Indiana operates under a strong castle doctrine allowing deadly force without retreat when defending one’s home from unlawful entry. However, Songer’s case demonstrates how federal firearm prohibitions can effectively nullify Second Amendment protections for Americans with criminal histories. Unlike recent cases in Washington, Nevada, and Arizona where homeowners faced no charges for similar defensive actions, Songer sits in Delaware County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Legal experts emphasize that credible fear and proportional response typically justify defensive force when intruders force entry into homes. The presence of the intruder’s weapon, his impersonation of police, and the forced entry created exactly the imminent threat scenario that castle doctrine laws were designed to protect. Yet Songer’s prior conviction transforms this clear-cut self-defense case into a felony prosecution that could set dangerous precedent limiting constitutional rights based on past mistakes.

Sources:

Violent Intruder Smashes Into Home, Gets Shot — Homeowner Faces Charges Despite Acting in Self-Defense

Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in apparent self-defense in Pierce County

Summerlin homeowner shoots two in garage; expert discusses who may be charged