HORRIFYING School Massacre Plot STOPPED

A 12-year-old Florida student posted a chilling 13-step plan online to execute a Columbine-style mass shooting at her school, targeting specific students and a teacher by name, before an alert citizen stopped the plot in its tracks.

Story Snapshot

Josephine Simmons-Peters arrested after posting detailed manifesto online describing planned mass shooting at Southwestern Middle School in DeLand, Florida

Anonymous tip through Fortify Florida platform led to arrest on February 23, 2026, before any violence occurred

Manifesto contained 13 tactical steps modeled after Columbine, naming specific students and a teacher as targets

Student motivated by bullying and academic failure, including an F grade from targeted teacher

Sheriff Mike Chitwood emphasized this case demonstrates critical importance of reporting suspicious behavior immediately

Detailed Manifesto Revealed Columbine-Style Attack Plan

Josephine Simmons-Peters crafted a disturbing 13-step tactical plan for a mass shooting at Southwestern Middle School, posting it publicly online for anyone to discover. Sheriff Mike Chitwood described the manifesto as exceptionally detailed, outlining where to hide weapons, how to smuggle them into school, specific timing for the attack, and named targets including students who allegedly bullied her and a teacher who gave her a failing grade. The plan explicitly referenced Columbine as a model, demonstrating the dangerous influence of past tragedies on vulnerable youth. Investigators found no firearms at her residence during their search.

Anonymous Tip System Prevented Potential Tragedy

An anonymous tipster used the Fortify Florida platform on February 22, 2026, alerting authorities to the online manifesto. Within hours, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office investigated and arrested Simmons-Peters at approximately 1:30 a.m. on February 23. This rapid response showcases exactly what anonymous reporting systems were designed to accomplish: preventing violence before it occurs. The sheriff’s office noted the student had made previous threats against other students, but nothing approaching this level of specificity and planning. When confronted, Simmons-Peters initially denied involvement but later confessed to creating and posting the entire plan herself.

Bullying and Academic Failure Cited as Motivations

Investigators determined Simmons-Peters felt marginalized by bullying and academic struggles at school. The manifesto specifically targeted a teacher who had given her an F grade on a test, along with several students she identified as tormentors. When authorities interviewed the named students, they admitted to teasing her, confirming at least some basis for her grievances. Sheriff Chitwood noted the student had been harboring “hatred that’s been growing,” a disturbing indication of festering resentment that authorities worry is becoming more common among troubled youth. This raises serious questions about whether schools are adequately addressing bullying and identifying at-risk students before situations escalate to this level.

Multiple Felony Charges Filed Against Juvenile Suspect

Simmons-Peters faces multiple felony charges including written threats to kill and misuse of a two-way communication device. She was transported to the Volusia Family Resource Center, a juvenile detention facility, as the case proceeds through Florida’s juvenile justice system. The manifesto was removed from the website where it appeared, though comments and her username remained visible when authorities investigated. This case may set important precedent for prosecuting digital threats made by minors, particularly given the extraordinary level of detail and planning involved. The 64,000-student Volusia County school district will likely implement heightened security measures and threat assessment protocols following this incident.

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Volusia County school shooting threat plan: Teacher, students targeted

12-Year-Old Girl in Florida Arrested for Posting 13-Point School Shooting Plan Online